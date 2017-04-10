The body that operates Super Rugby, made up of SA, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina (Sanzaar), has announced the Super Rugby tournament has been restructured and will start in 2018 with a three-conference‚ 15-team format: five teams from New Zealand‚ four from Australia‚ four from SA‚ one from Japan and one from Argentina.

It is still unclear which teams from SA and Australia will be cut.

The restructuring represents a crucial step in Sanzaar’s strategic planning process, which has included an assessment of the economic and sporting environment under which its tournaments, which includes The Rugby Championship, are operating.

This assessment highlighted a need to adjust and strengthen Super Rugby in the short term to ensure a robust and sustainable tournament meets the requirements of all stakeholders.

The change sees an overall reduction of three teams from the 18-team format‚ two from SA and one from Australia.

The Sunwolves will move into the Australian conference. The Australian and South African teams will be confirmed in due course by the respective national unions.

Sanzaar chairman Brent Impey said: "The decision to revert to a 15-team format reflects a consensus view of the mandated Sanzaar executive committee that met in London recently.

"It was not the determination of any one union or stakeholder and follows a thorough assessment and review of the tournament over the last nine months."