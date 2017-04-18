Sport / Rugby

SEVENS SERIES

Blitzboks hit a wobble

Blitzboks’ well-oiled machine slows after their worst World Sevens Series finish of the season in Singapore

18 April 2017 - 06:53 AM Craig Ray
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The wheels are starting to come off the Blitzboks’ well-oiled machine but they remain firmly in control of the 2016-17 World Sevens Series after their worst finish of the season in Singapore at the weekend.

SA came sixth‚ ending a run of seven consecutive finals‚ but they still finished ahead of Fiji‚ their closest title challengers.

The Blitzboks went into the eighth round of the 10-leg series 23 points clear of Fiji‚ but the islanders lost ground after finishing seventh.

The two sides met in a minor playoff to see who would contest the fifth/sixth playoff‚ which guaranteed at least an extra two log points.

SA won 19-14 thanks to a brilliant solo try from Cecil Afrika with Fiji down to six men.

"The win over Fiji was a vital one and one of the success stories of this tournament for us," coach Neil Powell said. "We could also blood a number of youngsters‚ and there does not seem to be any real injury concerns. Those are all positives."

England‚ in third overall going into the tournament 32 points adrift of SA‚ ended third in Singapore to earn 17 log points. But with two rounds to go — in Paris and London — the Blitzboks have one hand firmly on the overall title.

The finish line is in sight for an injury-ravaged SA team and two more steady performances should see them to their first title since 2009.

Going into the tournament SA had only lost four matches out of 42 but they lost three in Singapore — 17-12 to England in pool play‚ 19-17 to Australia in the quarterfinals and 17-12 to New Zealand in the fifth/sixth place playoff.

Canada were the surprise winners of the tournament‚ claiming their maiden series win just as Kenya did in Singapore 12 months earlier.

The Canadians overcame the US 26-19 in an all North American final‚ to further underline how the game of sevens is no longer dominated by three or four teams.

TMG Digital

