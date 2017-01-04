Five things rugby must avoid at all costs

The past 12 months have been difficult for South African rugby and some mistakes cannot be repeated.

Here are five things we do not want to see again in 2017.

• Late appointment of the Springbok coach

If Allister Coetzee is going to be sacked before the end of January‚ his replacement must be named quickly.

Coetzee’s appointment just two months before last year’s June series against Ireland immediately put him on the back foot‚ although the problems the Springboks endured from then on were compounded by his inability to adapt and improve.

A new coach must be given every chance to improve the shambles that is Bok rugby.

• Allister Coetzee staying on as Bok coach

Eight defeats in 12 Tests was the worst return in a calendar year in Bok history.

Coetzee’s excuse of being appointed late can only go so far. His team deteriorated as the season wore on and Coetzee was unable to find the answers.

The results were a true reflection of the state of the national team. If we are honest‚ they could have been worse, with three of the Boks’ measly four wins coming by fewer than six points.

Coetzee flapped about‚ often playing players out of position and allowing the Bok team culture to crumble.

His primary task was to create an environment of excellence. He failed.

• Blanket Bok selection of overseas-based players

Coetzee was allowed to pick as many overseas-based players as he wanted – something he did liberally. Despite this, the results were poor.

The Bok coach often moaned that it was difficult to integrate those players due to late arrival times and different phases of their fitness regimes.

All were valid concerns, but no one had forced him to repeatedly pick those overseas-based players. A clear-cut policy that entices players to remain in SA is needed.

• Meaningless Currie Cup qualifying tournament

After Vodacom had pulled the plug on most of its rugby sponsorship last year‚ the Vodacom Cup fell away and in haste SA Rugby replaced it with a tedious Currie Cup qualifying tournament.

It was largely irrelevant as the six Super Rugby franchises were ring-fenced and guaranteed a place in the Currie Cup premier division.

It was farcical and a desperate attempt to simply keep provincial players busy for a large portion of the season.

• No more union crises

It was a difficult, unprecedented year financially for South African rugby with two unions – the Eastern Province Kings and Western Province – applying

for liquidation.

Both were successful in their applications and it forced controlling body SA Rugby to step in and fund the Southern Kings Super Rugby franchise in 2016.

Western Province used its liquidation as part of a tactic to unshackle itself from a parasitic marketing company that was bleeding it dry.

It managed to do that and then sold more than 50% of the union to an unnamed buyer.

It might have been a tactical manoeuvre but it caused huge damage to Western Province’s reputation and shook the fragile confidence in South African rugby in general‚ almost to breaking point.

