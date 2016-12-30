It’s always darkest just before the dawn, as the old saying goes.

South African rugby hopes that is the case because 2016 was a nightmare for the Springboks under new coach Allister Coetzee.

The Boks lost eight of their 12 Tests‚ a record number of losses in a calendar year‚ worse than the seven defeats of 2006 and 1965.

They also failed to win away from home for the first time in 14 seasons.

The Boks started the year ranked three in the world and ended it sixth. Along the way they suffered a record loss to the All Blacks‚ a first home loss against Ireland‚ a first away defeat against the Pumas and a winless November northern hemisphere tour for the first time since 2002.

The Bok defence was the worst it had been in the professional era‚ conceding an average of 2.9 tries per game.

That was down to a host of problems from utilising three defence coaches in six months‚ to lack of intensity by the players.

Coetzee tried to use these issues as excuses‚ but they only served to highlight how he had failed to plan properly and also to address and rectify shortcomings as they arose.

Players also need to be accountable for the Boks’ decline because their conditioning was poor.

Which is something that they can control.

Before the November tour only two out of 30 players passed fitness protocols when they first gathered.

By the end of the season‚ Coetzee’s job was on the line‚ even though he still has three years to run on his contract.

A full review of his post was interrupted by the holidays and will continue in January.

Ireland series

Coetzee was appointed only on April 11‚ which was extremely late and gave him just two months to prepare for his first assignment‚ which was a three-Test home series against Ireland.

It was a sign of things to come when the Boks lost the first Test at Newlands 26-20.

It was the first time SA lost to Ireland at home and more gallingly‚ Ireland played most of the match with 14 men after SA-born flank CJ Stander was red-carded for a clumsy but not malicious charge on Bok flyhalf Pat Lambie that left the pivot prone and concussed.

Lambie didn’t play again for three months.

Coetzee ignored the claims of many Lions players‚ who were all brimming with confidence after reaching the Super Rugby play-offs in style‚ instead opting for older players such as wings Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen in his initial selections.

The second Test at Ellis Park saw the Boks stage a monumental second half fightback to win 32-26 after being rocked by an Irish first half onslaught that saw the tourists lead 19-3 at the break.

Four tries – from debutant wing Ruan Combrinck‚ No 8 Warren Whiteley‚ lock Pieter-Steph Du Toit and centre Damian de Allende — spared the Boks’ blushes and sent the series to a decider in Port Elizabeth.

In the end the Boks hung on for a 19-13 win in PE to clinch the series 2-1‚ which was the highlight of their year. It went downhill from then on.

Rugby championship

The Rugby Championship was a calamitous campaign for the Boks that saw them win just two of six games.

The All Blacks won all their matches and became the first team in the history of the tournament to score bonus point tries in every contest to earn a maximum 30 log points.

The gap between the All Blacks and the rest was cavernous and it widened as the tournament progressed.

The opening match saw the Boks escape with a 30-23 win over Argentina in Nelspruit with another late rally.

The Pumas led by 10 points with nine minutes to play‚ but the Boks capitalised on Argentinean mistakes to score two late tries through fullback Johan Goosen and a last minute effort by Whiteley to win.