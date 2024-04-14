USAID set to increase funding for conflict in Sudan

Refugees eat food in the Adre Sudanese refugee camp in Adre, Chad, November 8 2023. Picture: EL TAYEB SIDDIG/REUTERS
Washington — The US on Sunday will announce an additional $100m in aid to respond to the conflict in Sudan, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as Washington seeks to spur international response ahead of Monday’s anniversary of the war.
US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power said the additional funding, first reported by Reuters, would go towards emergency food assistance, nutrition support and other life-saving aid.
Power is also set to call on the warring parties to stop hindering humanitarian access and participate in “good faith negotiations to reach a ceasefire” to prevent famine and further suffering, according to the statement.
“A year ago tomorrow, the people of Sudan awoke to a nightmare,” she said.
“The warring sides turned bustling neighbourhoods into battle zones, killing thousands, leaving bodies in the streets, and trapping civilians in their homes without adequate food, water and medicines.”
War erupted in Sudan on April 15 2023, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), devastating the country’s infrastructure.
Thousands of civilians have been killed, though death toll estimates are uncertain, and both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.
The war has pushed millions into extreme hunger, created the world’s largest displacement crisis, and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings and sexual violence in the Darfur region of western Sudan.
Washington’s announcement of further assistance comes ahead of a humanitarian conference in France on April 15. The US has urged partners around the world to put greater priority on the conflict in Sudan and step up with further funding at the conference.
“We call on others to join us in increasing support to the people of Sudan and urgently mobilising additional support for the Sudanese response,” Power said.
USAID set to increase funding for conflict in Sudan
Additional $100m will go towards emergency food assistance, nutrition support and other life-saving aid
Washington — The US on Sunday will announce an additional $100m in aid to respond to the conflict in Sudan, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as Washington seeks to spur international response ahead of Monday’s anniversary of the war.
US Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power said the additional funding, first reported by Reuters, would go towards emergency food assistance, nutrition support and other life-saving aid.
Power is also set to call on the warring parties to stop hindering humanitarian access and participate in “good faith negotiations to reach a ceasefire” to prevent famine and further suffering, according to the statement.
“A year ago tomorrow, the people of Sudan awoke to a nightmare,” she said.
“The warring sides turned bustling neighbourhoods into battle zones, killing thousands, leaving bodies in the streets, and trapping civilians in their homes without adequate food, water and medicines.”
War erupted in Sudan on April 15 2023, between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), devastating the country’s infrastructure.
Thousands of civilians have been killed, though death toll estimates are uncertain, and both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.
The war has pushed millions into extreme hunger, created the world’s largest displacement crisis, and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings and sexual violence in the Darfur region of western Sudan.
Washington’s announcement of further assistance comes ahead of a humanitarian conference in France on April 15. The US has urged partners around the world to put greater priority on the conflict in Sudan and step up with further funding at the conference.
“We call on others to join us in increasing support to the people of Sudan and urgently mobilising additional support for the Sudanese response,” Power said.
Reuters
This is why is Sudan still at war a year on
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics+ needs common values, not anti-West rants
US names new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war
Sudan’s ban on cross-border aid deliveries endangers lives, says rights group
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.