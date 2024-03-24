Beers flies SA flag in Cape Epic victory with Grotts

SA’s Matthew Beers completed his third Absa Cape Epic win with US partner Howard Grotts, the Toyota-Specialised-NinetyOne pairing placing third in the eighth, Grand Finale stage in Stellenbosch and well within the time required for overall victory.

The Ghost Factory Racing team of Anne Terpstra of the Netherlands and Nicole Koller of Switzerland took a clean sweep winning their eighth straight stage on Sunday for a convincing overall victory in the women’s race.

Beers and Grotts rode within themselves across the hills and steep climbs and through the tight tracks through Cape fynbos and wine estates around Stellenbosch, finishing in 2hr 55min 16sec, which was 3min 08sec off the leaders.

The final stage was won by the Bulls Mavericks team of Simon Schneller and Urs Huber (2:52:08), with the Wilier Vittoria Factory team of Fabian Rabensteiner and Samuele Porro in second place in 2:54:24, 2min 16sec behind the victors.

The World Bicycle Relief team of Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Sebastian Fini (Denmark) began and ended the day in second place.

Their fifth-place finish (2:57:01) at Stellenbosch University’s Coetzenburg Athletics Stadium saw the gap with Beers and Grotts extended from 2 min 57 sec at the start of the stage to the 11 min 7 sec.