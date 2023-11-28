Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Red Bull has to pay record $10.6m price for its dominance

28 November 2023 - 08:16
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP. Picture: REUTERS
Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP. Picture: REUTERS

Max Verstappen’s record-setting 2023 campaign is going to result in a record-setting fee for his Red Bull team.

Verstappen claimed his third world championship and racked up a record 19 victories in 22 races this year. With Red Bull also claiming the constructors’ championship, the team is facing a Formula 1 entry fee of more than $10m for 2024.

The figure is based on F1 regulations that include a weighted fee for teams and their drivers based on the previous year’s performance.

By accumulating 860 points this year, Red Bull’s 2024 fee is projected to be $10.6m, up from the $9.49m the powerhouse team paid in 2023. The majority of that was “earned” by Verstappen, who accumulated a record 575 points. Teammate Sergio Perez finished second with 285.

Meanwhile, Mercedes saw its fee reduced despite finishing second in the constructors’ championship because it accumulated fewer total points than in 2022.

According to Speedcafe.com, the biggest percentage increase belongs to Aston Martin. After paying just over $1.46m for its 2023 entry, the team is facing a rise to $3.57m for next year, an increase of 244%.

On the flipside is Haas, which finished last in the championship race. The team’s fee will decrease 18% to just under $1.29m.

In all, the FIA will bring in $3m in entry fees for the 2024 season. 

Field Level Media

Max Verstappen finishes season with 19th win in 22 races

Red Bull driver in third place in Formula One’s all-time list of winners with a career 54
Sport
1 day ago

Hamilton accuses Red Bull boss of ‘stirring’

Mercedes driver denies Christian Horner approached him about joining the rival team
Sport
4 days ago

Las Vegas gets ready to host the biggest F1 race party of the year

Close to 2,000 private jets packed with a cargo of well-heeled A-listers are expected at the race
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Toyota incorporates throttle and brake into ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Red Bull has to pay record $10.6m price for its ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: The shape-shifting nature of forgiveness
Life
4.
Mercedes-Benz launches Limited Edition 25 Actros ...
Life / Motoring
5.
No mercy for drivers without number plates this ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Red Bull’s dominance a cause of concern for Hamilton

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.