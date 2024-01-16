Swiatek clears high Kenin hurdle as Alcaraz subdues veteran Gasquet

Poland's Iga Swiatek. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS
Melbourne — Iga Swiatek came through an opening test of fire in her hunt for a first Australian Open title on Tuesday before Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz wrapped up the third day’s play with an entertaining victory over French veteran Richard Gasquet.
Poland’s world No 1, Swiatek had been handed a stern opening draw in hot and blustery conditions that made things difficult for players across the grounds, including Britain’s Jack Draper who was sick after beating Marcos Giron.
But the Polish four-time Grand Slam champion responded in style and twice fought back from a break down to win 7-6(2) 6-2.
“It wasn’t the easiest first round,” said Swiatek, who is now on a 17-match winning run after triumphs in Beijing and the WTA Finals in 2023 as well as her United Cup heroics where she won five successive singles matches.
“I felt off in terms of the timing. For sure the temperature was higher than any match I’ve played here, and I needed to adjust as the balls were flying in these conditions.”
Alcaraz was spared the worst of the heat as he made his return to the tournament after missing it in 2023.
Concluding a balmy night session on Rod Laver Arena against a man who won his first ATP Tour match a year before he was born, the 20-year-old Alcaraz won 7-6(5) 6-1 6-2.
The young Spaniard, wearing a sleeveless vest top, was given a run for his money by the 131-ranked Gasquet who produced some signature backhand winners to get within two points of taking the opening set in the tiebreak.
But Alcaraz responded to reel off three successive points and once he had the first set in his pocket he cruised.
Playing great
“I didn’t have a good run the years that I played here, but I felt really well today,” Alcaraz, who is making his third appearance at the year’s opening Grand Slam, told American former great John McEnroe on court.
“I struggled a bit in the first set and Richard was playing great but in the end I think I played quite a good level.”
He will face Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.
Swiatek’s strong form will be tested to the full in the opening week as she tries to plot a course to her first Australian Open title.
Kenin proved a tough adversary and next up is 2022 finalist Danielle Collins after the American beat former champion Angelique Kerber 6-2 3-6 6-1.
In another eye-catching women’s first-round duel, third seed Elena Rybakina made a slow start but shifted into top gear when it mattered to down Czech former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova 7-6(6) 6-4 in a battle of the big servers.
Britain’s former US Open champion Emma Raducanu made an encouraging return to the Grand Slam stage after surgery as she outplayed American Shelby Rogers for a 6-3 6-2 win.
Double Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka was made to work hard by Italian Camila Giorgi before the 18th seed from Belarus prevailed 6-1 4-6 6-3.
Felt bad
Draper required five sets to beat Giron, needed his blood pressure checked mid-match and had to seek out a courtside bin to throw up immediately after sealing victory.
“I felt bad because I just beat the guy, and I was saying, ‘I need to shake your hand, mate, but I need to get to that bin’,” Draper said.
At least one player was enjoying the hot weather, Norwegian 11th seed Casper Ruud basking in the sunshine during a routine 6-1 6-3 6-1 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
“It’s minus 20 [°C] back home, so it’s quite a change. It is much nicer to be in the warm summer weather,” he said.
Holger Rune needed four sets and more than three hours to get the job done against Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka as the Danish eighth seed wrapped up a 6-2 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 victory.
Czech 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka, fresh from beating Draper for his first ATP title at the Adelaide International, continued his strong form as he cruised past Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles.
Grigor Dimitrov, another early 2024 title winner after his Brisbane success, rallied from a set down to defeat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 6-3 7-6(1) 6-2 while sixth seed Alexander Zverev battled past fellow German Dominik Koepfer in four sets.
