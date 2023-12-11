Plummer happy she’s leaving the Proteas in a better place

Proteas coach Norma Plummer, centre. Picture: SHAUN ROY/GALLO IMAGES/NETBALL WORLD CUP 2023 VIA GETTY IMAGES
Veteran coach Norma Plummer believes she is leaving the Proteas in a better place despite ending her second stint with the national netball team after a series defeat to England.
The highly respected Australian tactician, who was rehired by Netball SA a year ago to lead the side in the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July and August, led the team for the last time on SA’s tour of England in the Vitality Netball Series.
Plummer, 79, who steered the Proteas to a sixth-place finish in the 2023 World Cup, has retired from the sport.
SA lost the series in England 2-1, but only after putting up a good fight, with the three-match series decided in Sunday’s final game, which Plummer’s women lost 53-50.
“I have had the privilege of working with the best bunch of players in this SA team,” said Plummer, whose first stint with the Proteas was between 2015 and 2019.
“It is unfortunate we did not win the series, but I can assure you we have built something and I can only hope the team grows from here.
“I’d like to wish the team well and thank them for a great second stint. The time is now for Netball SA and netball in SA to grow.”
In a tight series the Proteas lost the opening game by three points (54-51) and won the second match by two points (61-59).
