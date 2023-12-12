Promoters’ court bid stops Boxing SA board from taking office

Sifiso Shongwe has been named chair of the Boxing SA board that was to begin its term on December 12. Picture: DAVID ISAACSON
The newly appointed Boxing SA board did not take office as scheduled on Tuesday due to legal action by a group of promoters.
The state attorney said in a letter on Monday the new board, chaired by Sifiso Shongwe, “will not assume duties tomorrow [Tuesday]” pending the finalisation of the matter brought by the National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA).
Chaired by East London-based Ayanda Matiti, the NPBPA said in papers lodged at the Pretoria high court the new board is unlawful because the association had not consulted the minister before announcing the new executive in late November.
The Boxing Act, which governs the running of professional boxing, says: “The minister must appoint the members of Boxing SA on a part-time basis after consultation with the association or federation of associations.”
Section 28 of the Boxing Act allows for the establishment of associations for promoters, boxers, trainers, managers and officials, as well as a federation of the separate associations.
Matiti said in the founding affidavit sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa had written to him “asking for the association to nominate persons to sit on the board ... However, this does not amount to consultation as prescribed by the empowering legislation.”
The attorney-general wrote to the NPBPA’s attorney on Monday saying the new board will not take office. “We are instructed by [the minister] that the new board … will not assume duties tomorrow, December 12, pending the finalisation of … your client [sic] application.”
Boxing SA played an instrumental role in forming the promoters’ association in 2022, telling parliament last month it planned to form associations for the other categories of licensees.
All recognised associations have to submit annual reports on their activities to Boxing SA once a year.
Matiti said the association has more than 70 members.
Promoters’ court bid stops Boxing SA board from taking office
The body is unlawful because it announced the executive without consulting the minister, the challengers say
