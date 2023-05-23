Ferrari aim to lure Hamilton with $50m offer

Minister’s comment point to further output cuts, while stalled US debt-ceiling talks add to positive sentiment
As precious as SA’s non-aligned status may be, it’s a toothless strategy in the current diplomatic round
Consumer prices fall more than expected but the Reserve Bank is almost certain to raise the cost of money on Thursday
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Interim CEO Phil Roux says Nampak is looking to reduce costs and working capital, as well as sell assets
However, the SA Reserve Bank is still likely to implement a back-to-back 50 basis-point rate hike on Thursday
The Treasury says the current procurement system in government is not working, which means it is not able to deliver services effectively.
Dubbed ‘the most hated man in the US’ after he raised the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000%, Shkreli was convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds
The vocal encouragement of a passionate home crowd is vital at crucial stages of a match to give their team a boost when it’s needed most.
Power in the rally-bred bakkie is tweaked to 373kW
London — Ferrari is reportedly preparing to offer seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton $50m to leave Mercedes for the Scuderia at the end of the season
Hamilton has repeatedly said he plans to sign at Mercedes again after his contract expires at the end of the year. However, the Daily Mail reported on Monday that Ferrari president John Elkann had been “in close contact with Hamilton”.
Hamilton shares the record of seven championships with legendary Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher. He narrowly missed out on No 8 in the final race of 2021. He was eclipsed by Max Verstappen, who is now charging towards his third consecutive world championship as Red Bull has emerged as the dominant force in Formula One the past two years.
Mercedes has struggled to keep pace. That has led to speculation that the Brit may be more open to a move to Ferrari, where drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are under contract until 2024.
A scenario in which Hamilton makes a move to Ferrari raises the question about the Scuderia’s driver line-up. The team has reportedly begun contract negotiations with Leclerc, but the possibility of a swap with Leclerc going to Mercedes and Hamilton teaming with Sainz at Ferrari has emerged.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was recently asked about Leclerc, but insisted his focus remained on signing up Hamilton.
“Nobody doubts Charles’ ability and he is a good guy,” Wolff said at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last month. “He is 100% committed to Ferrari and we are 100% committed to putting pen to paper with Lewis.”
For his part, Hamilton has remained consistent in his stance that he intends to remain with Mercedes.
“I’d be lying if I said I’d never thought about ending my career anywhere else,” Hamilton said at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month. “I started at McLaren, I’d like to think I’ll always be a part of the McLaren family, I started there when I was 13 years old, so I thought about what it would look like if I was at McLaren one day.
“I thought about and watched the Ferrari drivers on the screens at the track and of course you wonder what it would be like to be in red. But then I go to my team, to Mercedes, and this is my home. I'm happy where I am. I haven’t signed a contract yet, but we are working on one.”
Reuters
