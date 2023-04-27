Baku braces for ‘mayhem’ at Formula One sprint season launch

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Until we can effectively utilise the budgets to guarantee the right to basic education for all, the dream of a free SA remains deferred
Concerns have been raised about how Postbank will deal with this new payment method
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
The company’s COO Velile Phillip Tobias has been made CEO, subject to approval by shareholders
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mitesh Bhawan, MD of Broll Property’s energy, water and sustainability division
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but this is no consolation for victims
Their decision to 'cater for' the colour-blind takes the soul out of the game
The company's first EV project will be sold in European markets exclusively
Formula One is braced for chaos on the streets of Baku this weekend as Azerbaijan hosts the first sprint race of the season and kicks off a run of five Grands Prix in six weeks.
After a long April break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, racing resumes with the sprint recast as a standalone event and a qualifying session replacing final practice.
The change should allow drivers to race for points on Saturday, knowing the outcome will not affect where they line up on Sunday.
Despite teams voting unanimously in favour, the new format could backfire on such a tricky city circuit where speeds are high and the walls and fences leave no room for error. The track has seen plenty of crashes since its debut on the calendar in 2016.
“It’s absolutely ludicrous to be doing the first sprint race of the year in a street race like Azerbaijan,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told reporters at the previous race in Australia.
“From a spectacle point of view, from a fan point of view, it’s probably going to be one of the most exciting sprint races of the year. From a cost cap perspective, all you can do is trash your car and it costs a lot of money around there.”
Haas boss Guenther Steiner, whose team operate on a tight budget and counts the cost of every crash, agreed there could be “carnage”.
“The chances are high. We all know that,” he told Reuters. “Hopefully we are not the unlucky ones ... because now with the budget cap if you have damage that will have an influence on your season because you have got less to spend on developments on the car.”
Williams boss James Vowles said the tight and twisty castle section in the old town is “going to cause a little bit of mayhem”.
Champions Red Bull have won all three races so far this season, twice one-two, and start as favourites while Fernando Alonso chases his fourth podium in a row with Aston Martin.
Baku has yet to witness a repeat winner but that looks likely to end with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both past winners of the race and their car in a league of its own.
Mexican Perez has the best record with victory in 2021, second in 2022 and third in 2016 and 2018. Verstappen won last year.
Mercedes, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton still chasing his first win since 2021, are the only others to have won in Baku.
Chief technical officer James Allison returns to his role of technical director, swapping jobs with Mike Elliott, with the former champions ramping up car development. Several other teams will also bring upgrades, and plenty of spares.
“We are bringing a new floor to Baku amongst some other aerodynamic and mechanical items,” said Alpine technical director Matt Harman. “We then have a further development at the following race in Miami and something further for Imola after that.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Baku braces for ‘mayhem’ at Formula One sprint season launch
Ludicrous to do the first sprint race of the year in a street race like Azerbaijan, says Red Bull boss
Formula One is braced for chaos on the streets of Baku this weekend as Azerbaijan hosts the first sprint race of the season and kicks off a run of five Grands Prix in six weeks.
After a long April break due to the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, racing resumes with the sprint recast as a standalone event and a qualifying session replacing final practice.
The change should allow drivers to race for points on Saturday, knowing the outcome will not affect where they line up on Sunday.
Despite teams voting unanimously in favour, the new format could backfire on such a tricky city circuit where speeds are high and the walls and fences leave no room for error. The track has seen plenty of crashes since its debut on the calendar in 2016.
“It’s absolutely ludicrous to be doing the first sprint race of the year in a street race like Azerbaijan,” Red Bull boss Christian Horner told reporters at the previous race in Australia.
“From a spectacle point of view, from a fan point of view, it’s probably going to be one of the most exciting sprint races of the year. From a cost cap perspective, all you can do is trash your car and it costs a lot of money around there.”
Haas boss Guenther Steiner, whose team operate on a tight budget and counts the cost of every crash, agreed there could be “carnage”.
“The chances are high. We all know that,” he told Reuters. “Hopefully we are not the unlucky ones ... because now with the budget cap if you have damage that will have an influence on your season because you have got less to spend on developments on the car.”
Williams boss James Vowles said the tight and twisty castle section in the old town is “going to cause a little bit of mayhem”.
Champions Red Bull have won all three races so far this season, twice one-two, and start as favourites while Fernando Alonso chases his fourth podium in a row with Aston Martin.
Baku has yet to witness a repeat winner but that looks likely to end with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both past winners of the race and their car in a league of its own.
Mexican Perez has the best record with victory in 2021, second in 2022 and third in 2016 and 2018. Verstappen won last year.
Mercedes, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton still chasing his first win since 2021, are the only others to have won in Baku.
Chief technical officer James Allison returns to his role of technical director, swapping jobs with Mike Elliott, with the former champions ramping up car development. Several other teams will also bring upgrades, and plenty of spares.
“We are bringing a new floor to Baku amongst some other aerodynamic and mechanical items,” said Alpine technical director Matt Harman. “We then have a further development at the following race in Miami and something further for Imola after that.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Former ‘grid kid’ Piastri braces for home debut at Albert Park
Dominant Red Bull aim to break Australian GP drought
F1 reduces races to 23 after axing Chinese Grand Prix
Cadillac and Andretti set to join Formula One
Governing body puts mufflers on F1 drivers
Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto resigns, ending weeks of speculation
Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials
Double world champion Verstappen raises the bar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.