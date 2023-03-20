Common sense is needed before issuing penalties, says George Russell

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
Solutions to load-shedding are crucial to SA’s agricultural outlook
The EFF protests will continue until midnight
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
The metals processing company, which is grappling with load-shedding, has already lowered its guidance for the rest of its financial year
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for nationwide protests against President William Ruto, whom he accuses of cheating in 2022’s election
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
The model that first debuted in SA in the 1980s is now sold in over 70 countries worldwide
Formula One needs to apply common sense in handing out penalties for infringements where visibility is a real problem for drivers, according to Mercedes driver George Russell.
Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, spoke after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was handed a five-second penalty for lining up slightly out of position on the starting grid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The Spaniard was then handed a further 10-second post-race penalty, overturned on review, when the rear jack touched his stationary car before the five-second penalty had been fully served in the pits.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon collected penalties at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for the same reasons, eventually retiring after a third sanction for speeding in the pitlane.
Drivers have also had lap times deleted in qualifying after their cars’ wheels touched painted lines at the pit lane entry and exit.
“I feel like some of these penalties have been a little bit too extreme,” Russell said.
“I think a little bit of common sense needs to be shown,” added the Briton, who was briefly promoted to third place before Alonso, Formula One’s most experienced driver with a record 357 starts, was reinstated for his 100th career podium.
“I think he (Alonso) was a bit to the left (at the start) ... he gained nothing from this. Perhaps a five-second (penalty) is too much.
“And then with regard to his pit stop ... a 10-second (penalty) is too extreme in that case again.”
Russell said there had been conversations through the weekend and “we all need to come together and just find a common centre ground”.
“We’re sat so low and, to put some perspective, we only see probably the top four or five inches of the tyre — so you can’t actually see the ground itself,” he said.
“I can’t even see the yellow line, let alone the white lines determining your lateral position. It’s really, really tough so that’s why I think in this regard we need to show a little bit more common sense.”
Red Bull’s race winner Sergio Perez agreed.
“It’s good that there is a rule in place, but at the same time, sometimes it’s like luck, to be honest, where you position yourself,” the Mexican said.
A spokesperson for the governing FIA said in the case of Alonso’s second penalty there were conflicting precedents for what constituted “working on the car”.
He said that would be discussed at a Sporting Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday and a clarification issued before the next race in Australia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FORMULA ONE
Common sense is needed before issuing penalties, says George Russell
The Mercedes driver and director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association was handed a five-second penalty for lining up slightly out of position on the starting grid
Formula One needs to apply common sense in handing out penalties for infringements where visibility is a real problem for drivers, according to Mercedes driver George Russell.
Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, spoke after Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was handed a five-second penalty for lining up slightly out of position on the starting grid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
The Spaniard was then handed a further 10-second post-race penalty, overturned on review, when the rear jack touched his stationary car before the five-second penalty had been fully served in the pits.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon collected penalties at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for the same reasons, eventually retiring after a third sanction for speeding in the pitlane.
Drivers have also had lap times deleted in qualifying after their cars’ wheels touched painted lines at the pit lane entry and exit.
“I feel like some of these penalties have been a little bit too extreme,” Russell said.
“I think a little bit of common sense needs to be shown,” added the Briton, who was briefly promoted to third place before Alonso, Formula One’s most experienced driver with a record 357 starts, was reinstated for his 100th career podium.
“I think he (Alonso) was a bit to the left (at the start) ... he gained nothing from this. Perhaps a five-second (penalty) is too much.
“And then with regard to his pit stop ... a 10-second (penalty) is too extreme in that case again.”
Russell said there had been conversations through the weekend and “we all need to come together and just find a common centre ground”.
“We’re sat so low and, to put some perspective, we only see probably the top four or five inches of the tyre — so you can’t actually see the ground itself,” he said.
“I can’t even see the yellow line, let alone the white lines determining your lateral position. It’s really, really tough so that’s why I think in this regard we need to show a little bit more common sense.”
Red Bull’s race winner Sergio Perez agreed.
“It’s good that there is a rule in place, but at the same time, sometimes it’s like luck, to be honest, where you position yourself,” the Mexican said.
A spokesperson for the governing FIA said in the case of Alonso’s second penalty there were conflicting precedents for what constituted “working on the car”.
He said that would be discussed at a Sporting Advisory Committee meeting on Thursday and a clarification issued before the next race in Australia.
Reuters
Mexican Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Aston Martin shrug off Red Bull taunts
Red Bull say talk of them winning every race is premature
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.