Spielberg looks for leading role in Vaal sprint

If the racehorse Spielberg has the talent of his namesake film director Steven Spielberg, he could play a leading role in the sixth race at the Vaal on Thursday.

Spielberg’s most famous and best-known film is Jurassic Park which broke all records at the box office.

Trained by Paul Peter, who won Saturday’s grade 2 Post Merchants at Greyville with Val D’Orcia, Spielberg started favourite on his debut at the city track last month but had to settle for third place behind Pinch Hit.

In early betting on the 1,000m sprint, bookmakers quote Adam and Mike Azzie’s youngster, Far And Away, as the market leader. The son of What A Winter started odds-on on his debut in March and after a tardy start finished fourth.

Peter has backup in the race in Unce Ticky Bird with Raymond Danielson booked for the ride on the son of Vercingetorix.

Trainer Corné Spies will be delighted to have won with his grey mare, Snow Palace, at Greyville last Saturday and he could saddle another winner when All Of Me does duty for the stable in the seventh race.

A winner of 12 of her 72 starts, All Of Me has done her connections proud and could add to her bankroll if she can beat Rozara and Candice Dawson’s filly, Greens.

Rozara has played her part in making it a memorable season for Ashley Fortune and the daughter of Wylie Hall is knocking on the door for her fifth win.

Dawson is probably disappointed that he’s not in the first 30 in the national trainers log and will be hoping for better fortune next term. Her filly, Greens, has an each-way shout in this handicap.

In the first leg of the jackpot, Peter introduces a well-bred newcomer in Bless My Stars, a R250,000 daughter of Gimmethegreenlight. The filly won’t have to be anyone special to make a winning debut as it is a thin race with Mercurial Jet rated the chief danger.

Jockey Calvin Habib won on Dark Travel at Turffontein on Tuesday and his third race mount, Never To Clever, could finally open her account for trainer Erico Verdonese.

The advantage Never To Clever has over her seven rivals is that he is a four-year-old whereas her chief opponents, Johnny Dogs and Big Five, are two and one year younger respectively.

Robbie Sage’s filly, Verinova, makes plenty of appeal in the final race on the card as the four-year-old is 5.5kg better off with her recent conqueror, Love Bite.

Roy Magner has his team in good form and his runner, Stormy Lass, is also better off with Love Bite and warrants inclusion in all exotic bets.

SELECTIONS

1st race: (5) Lady Of Power (9) Silver Mensa (6) Memorial Day (1) Berengaria

2nd race: (5) Jimmy Don (4) Fort Lauderdale (11) Timeinthewoods (2) Brosnan

3rd race: (2) Never To Clever (6) Johnny Dogs (1) Big Five (5) Bye Bye Birdie

4th race: (3) Bless My Stars (1) Mercurial Jet (8) Queen Britannia (2) Lunar Ballade

5th race: (5) A Touch Of Sugar (6) Heart And Mind (1) Beltway (9) Silver Clock

6th race: (8) Spielberg (9) Far Away Winter (14) Uncle Ticky Bird (15) Vartacus

7th race: (6) All Of Me (8) Rozara (4) Greens (7) Sweet Sensation

8th race: (9) Verinova (8) Stormy Lass (5) Samoa (3) Love Bite