Snaith poised to strike back with strong Greyville team

Justin Snaith will not be enjoying Paul Peter’s dominance this season, but the champion trainer has a number of runners which could see him smiling after racing at HollywoodbetsGreyville on Saturday.

Pomp And Power (Daily News), Silver Darling (Woolavington 2000) and One Way Traffic (Lonsdale Stirrup Cup) all have realistic chances. Perhaps a double with the first and last of this trio could be the way to go.

After his good run in the KZN Guineas, it is no surprise that most pundits are in the corner of Pomp And Power who appears to have peaked at just the right time.

Still, this column feels the Daily News is a race with many possibilities with all of Safe Passage, Red Saxon, Waterberry Lane and Senso Unico having their supporters for a grade 1 event, which carries a first purse of R625,000.

Safe Passage is in the safe hands of Mike de Kock and the booking of Muzi Yeni might mean he will partner the three-year-old in the July with S’manga Khumalo possibly on the stable’s star filly, Sparkling Water.

The Dingaans and Gauteng Guineas winner is evenly matched with Red Saxon on SA Classic running and — of the two — may prefer the step up to 2,000m.

In an interview with Turftalk, trainer Vaughan Marshall was confident about the chance of Senso Unico who a number of pundits feel has the ability to take top honours.

The veteran trainer believes 12-1 chance Senso Unico has “the necessary turn of foot to succeed at this track” and he has booked Sean Veale who will hopefully enjoy a smoother passage than on stablemate Rascallion in last year’s July.

Waterberry Lane — 9-1 in the antepost market — hails from a stable whose tally of winners at the Durban track is highly impressive and it would be no big surprise to see the son of Soft Falling Rain finish in the first three.

The final selection is Pomp And Power to justify favouritism at the expense of Safe Passage and Senso Unico.

Of the many Snaith runners at the meeting, this column is advising a good each-way punt on One Way Traffic in the Lonsdale Stirrup Cup.

Forget the four-year-old’s unplaced run behind Mount Anderson last time out — the 1,800m distance was too short and the gelding is better judged on his fourth (beaten only a length and a half) behind Sparkling Water over 2,800m at Kenilworth on Met day.

Peter will still be celebrating his stable’s cleansweep of the highveld awards and he has three representatives in the Lonsdale — Shangani, Green Haze and Flying Bull.

After his no show behind stablemate Astrix in the Premier’s Challenge, there is unlikely to be a stampede to take the 3-1 about Shangani and Flying Bull may fare best of the Peter trio.

With Rain Of Holland sidelined, Perfect Witness could give Candice Dawson another grade 1 success at Greyville after her win with Sentbydestiny in August 2020. The filly is a 9-2 chance for the Woolavington 2000.

Perfect Witness ran her best race to date when second to Rain In Holland in the Gerald Rosenberg and the daughter of Flower Alley is looking a bargain buy at R180,000. Her most dangerous rival could be Empress Club fifth Marigold Hotel.

SELECTIONS

DAILY NEWS 2000

1 (1) Pomp And Power

2 (6) Safe Passage

3 (3) Senso Unico

4 (5) Red Saxon

WOOLAVINGTON 2000

1 (2) Perfect Witness

2 (1) Marigold Hotel

3 (4) Light Of The Moon

4 (8) Silver Darling

LONSDALE STIRRUP CUP

1 (2) One Way Traffic

2 (6) Flying Bull

3 (1) Salvator Mundi

4 (8) Shangani