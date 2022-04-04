Van der Merwe’s luck can change on De Kock filly at the Vaal

Many people will be keeping their fingers crossed that 2022 is better than 2021 — one of them is jockey Juan-Paul van der Merwe.

The 31-year-old rider fell foul of the Singapore stewards in September 2021 for the riding of his mount at Kranji racecourse and was slapped with a 12-month ban. This was reduced to six months on appeal.

Van der Merwe decided to pull the plug on Singapore and has returned to the highveld where he has found rides few and far between. He had three rides at Turffontein last Saturday but all finished unplaced.

He has five booked rides at the Vaal on Tuesday and will partner trainer Mike de Kock’s three-year-old Humdinger in the seventh race.

De Kock had mixed fortunes at Turffontein last Saturday — he did capture the SA Derby with Aragosta but both Al Muthana (Horse Chestnut) and Clafoutis (SA Oaks) ran unplaced. The latter’s poor run was too bad to be true, but the veterinary surgeon detected nothing wrong with the filly after the race.

The rain poured down on the highveld on Sunday which would have disadvantaged the former champion trainer as Al Muthana shows his best form on soft ground.

After two close seconds on the Turffontein inside track, Humdinger, a R180,000 daughter of What A Winter, is knocking on the door for her third career win.

Among Humdinger’s opponents is Steve Moffatt’s game mare, Rouge Allure, who is making her 96th racecourse appearance. No surprise if the eight-year-old notches the 14th win of her career.

However, a bigger danger to Humdinger could be Paul Peter’s runner Elusive Current. The four-year-old has paid her way this term and will be piloted by this season’s leading jockey Warren Kennedy.

While Un Deux Trois rates an each-way chance from a favourable draw, Humdinger will be hard to beat with just 53kg on her back.

Van der Merwe has ridden many winners for Alec Laird and he partners Orgetorix for the Randjesfontein trainer in the third race. Unfortunately, the stable is badly out of form — Fantastical looked to have a good chance last Saturday but finished unplaced.

A son of Vercingetorix, Orgetorix ran a creditable third last time out and should contest the finish, provided he is not away slowly. The Peter yard introduces a newcomer in the form of juvenile colt Magic Flower, so the market will need monitoring.

Another two-year-old taking on older horses is Sean Tarry’s filly Midnight Crystal, also by Vercingetorix, who is set to start a hot favourite for the first leg of the jackpot.

Though this column is not keen on recommending two-year-olds in open company at this stage of the season, the opposition is decidedly moderate with Mix The Magic rated the main danger to the favourite.

In the final leg of the Pick Six, the De Kock inmate, Fire Flower, makes plenty of appeal as the mare drops in class and has the advantage of pole position. Her dangers include Queen Bomi, Ms Flower Power and Stuart Pettigrew’s runner Bella Rosa.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Harold The Duke (5) Kissed By Fire (4) Elusive Rocket (6) Montbleu

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (10) Twice As Wild (3) Orgetorix (11) Magic Flower (4) Fill Your Boots

4th Race: (9) Midnight Crystal (1) Mix The Magic (2) Red Hot (4) La Banquiere

5th Race: (5) Clarkson (6) Arlington Action (2) Flying Grace (9) Imperious Light

6th Race: (4) Sybaris (2) Trump My Queen (6) Wikkel Spikkel (3) Code Zero

7th Race: (9) Humdinger (4) Elusive Current (2) Rouge Allure (6) Un Deux Trois

8th Race: (2) Fire Flower (4) Bella Rosa (8) Queen Bomi (9) Ms Flower Power