×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Using tech to influence consumer behaviour and experiences

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nick Durrant, founder and CEO of Bluegrass Digital, a local web, mobile and software outfit

04 April 2022 - 14:18 Mudiwa Gavaza
Studies have shown that 66% of corporations believe they are coordinating a successful customer-centric experience, but the truth is that 44% of industry leaders say it is not enough.
Studies have shown that 66% of corporations believe they are coordinating a successful customer-centric experience, but the truth is that 44% of industry leaders say it is not enough.
Image: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Using technology to influence customer behaviour is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nick Durrant, founder and CEO of Bluegrass Digital, a local web, mobile and software outfit.

Durrant talks about how businesses can use data to improve customer experience, which helps to drive engagement and sales. 

He explains that customer journey management can help business owners boost customer satisfaction, increase sales and revenues. “This is a method of optimising the online and in-store customer experience, often referred to as experience optimisation or journey mapping.”

Join the discussion: 

Given the shift of many businesses to digital platforms over the last two years, Durrant, whose clients include Coronation and Mazda, says managing customer interactions from beginning to end can ensure customer retention, more referrals, increase upselling and engagement and improve return on investment for marketing.

Topics of discussion include: how businesses can use data to improve customer experience; ways in which businesses can improve their data collection; tools that can be used to map out a customer’s experience with a particular business; and ways in which data collected can be used to glean insights into customer behaviour. 

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

A new frontier for marketing

Over the past three years the business of marketing has drastically changed
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Coming to terms with the new analytics-driven retail environment

SPONSORED | Download SAS’s free e-book on transitioning to demand planning powered by analytics
Companies
3 months ago

PODCAST | Building the SA Inc brand abroad

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sithembile Ntombela, acting CEO of Brand SA.
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa defends appointing white CEO amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nestlé looks to dairy supply chain to achieve ...
Companies
3.
Sasfin names Harriet Heymans its new financial ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Trade of the Month: Spar vs Massmart
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Middle East Venture Partners eyes investment in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.