PODCAST | Using tech to influence consumer behaviour and experiences

Using technology to influence customer behaviour is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nick Durrant, founder and CEO of Bluegrass Digital, a local web, mobile and software outfit.

Durrant talks about how businesses can use data to improve customer experience, which helps to drive engagement and sales.

He explains that customer journey management can help business owners boost customer satisfaction, increase sales and revenues. “This is a method of optimising the online and in-store customer experience, often referred to as experience optimisation or journey mapping.”



