Mariba can cap a memorable month

Jockey Julius Mariba isn’t going to forget this month in a hurry and he will be hoping to crown a magnificent few weeks with victory on Red Saxon in Saturday’s WSB SA Derby at Turffontein.

Win, lose or draw in the third leg of the Triple Crown, Mariba, who grew up in Kimberley, has already made headlines with his win on Red Saxon in the SA Classic. Joe Soma’s three-year-old saved the day for bookmakers by beating the hot favourite Safe Passage.

The big question regarding the son of Red Ray is whether he will stay the 2,450m trip of the Derby. If the ante-post market is correct, Mike de Kock’s charge may get his revenge.

A plus factor for Mariba is that he’s now getting some outside rides for other stables. He should go close on Erico Verdonese’s runner Benguela Cove in the seventh race at the Vaal on Thursday. Verdonese has his horses stabled at Turffontein and does well with his small string. He has saddled Benguela Cove to one win and two seconds from three outings.

Eight runners will take on the daughter of Querari, and Mariba may have most to fear from this season’s leading jockey, Warren Kennedy, who partners the four-year-old Greens for trainer Paul Peter.

National Horseracing Authority of Southern Africa statistics released on Monday show Peter has taken the lead for the first time in this season’s trainers championship. Peter’s horses have earned R13,162,438 this term compared with Justin Snaith’s total of R13,109,963.

Though Tanzanite Queen has failed to boost the form of Greens’s past run, the filly should be at her peak in her third run after a rest.

Muzi Yeni is likely to fancy his chances on Midnight Gem, who has been a good earner for her connections this season. She nearly completed a hat-trick when narrowly beaten by Sweet And Spicy last time out.

Paul Matchett’s filly Look Yourself is back in calmer waters after beating just one opponent home in the SA Fillies Classic. The daughter of Gimmethegreenlight warrants inclusion in trifectas and quartets.

There are a number of interesting newcomers in the second race including Far Away Winter, who makes his debut for the Azzie stable. Drakenstein Stud bred the What A Winter colt who cost R550,000 as a yearling.

Another of What A Winter’s progeny, Siberian Fox, makes his debut for Matchett’s yard. He was bred by Riethuiskraal Stud and cost R100,000 as a yearling.

With Var Park an absentee, the pick of the youngsters who have raced could be Dorrie Sham’s filly Rose Velvet.

One of What A Winter’s offspring that Drakenstein Stud kept for themselves is Aga Heat, who is likely to be hot favourite in the fourth race. The filly is one of a band of horses stabled on the highveld with KwaZulu-Natal trainer Gavin van Zyl, and she was beaten in a photo-finish at Turffontein last month.

St John Gray’s filly Risky Business rates the main threat to Aga Heat, but she has found one or two rivals too smart in her seven appearances.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Earl Of Cardigan (12) Mansooriya (3) Coming In Hot (11) Musical Kiss

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (13) United Express (7) Miss Daisy (1) Above The World (12) Trentino

4th Race: (1) Aga Heat (2) Risky Business (4) Mercurial Jet (3) In The Ether

5th Race: (15) Money Fighter (12) Into The Future (10) Twice As Splendid (7) Esquevelle

6th Race: (2) Paisley Park (1) Noble Striker (7) Miss Elegance (3) Bold Jazz

7th Race: (10) Benguela Cove (4) Greens (9) Midnight Gem (6) Look Yourself

8th Race: (5) Big City Girl (7) Tallinn (11) Meet The Captain (3) Lazuli

9th Race: (2) What A Honey (1) Sky Glitter (5) Rising Fenix (11) Java House