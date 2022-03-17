Sport / Other Sport Athletics SA has talent: athletics meet shows there are stars waiting in the wings After a disappointing Tokyo Olympics, young and gifted athletes are getting ready to fly B L Premium

Forget the disappointment of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when SA failed to win a single medal for the first time since readmission in 1992, or since Melbourne 1956, to be exact.

There is no shortage of local talent. That was strikingly clear at the first meeting of the newly launched athletics series in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night. The two-hour event hosted no fewer than three athletes who I believe will become strong contenders for Olympic and world championship medals...