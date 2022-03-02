Acting Sascoc CEO accused of turning a blind eye to doping

A senior SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) office-bearer failed to act on a doping-related issue raised by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids), says sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

As custodian of Olympic sport and the Olympic Charter in SA, Sascoc is duty-bound to pursue anti-doping measures as required in the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code.

In a written reply to questions on doping in sport by DA MP Denis Joseph, Mthethwa said Saids had fined Bodybuilding SA R300,000 for “the high number of doping positives and repeated doping offences at their national championships over a four-year period”.

“The transgressions continued in 2019 and 2021. The fine was in line with the articles in the SA antidoping rule and the [Wada] code.

“The matter was escalated to Sascoc in 2019. The then acting CEO refused to act against the federation,” Mthethwa said.