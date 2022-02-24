Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Sports isolation hurts: let’s do it to Russia It's time to hit Vladimir Putin for a six to stop his warmongering B L Premium

On CNN on Thursday morning, a former US general told the anchor that we should have seen the Russian invasion of Ukraine coming. We should have known the nature of the beast, he said, of a leadership that is obsessed with power and doing whatever it takes to win.

Ukraine has been attacked, its people are running for cover and the western world is seething. But seething at Russia is something the West has had to become good at for years because they have had so much practice. The Russian leadership — or, rather Vladimir Putin — does not care that the rest of the world gets angry at them because of their obsession with the notion of Mother Russia and that lingering longing for the good old days of the USSR. ..