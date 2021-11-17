Sport / Other Sport

Former Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy remembered for being a problem solver for athletes

The controversial former CEO, who suffered from diabetes, has died at the age of 62

17 November 2021 - 15:10 DAVID ISAACSON
Tubby Reddy, the former CEO of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, died on Wednesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY
Tubby Reddy, the former CEO of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, died on Wednesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ANESH DEBIKY

Tubby Reddy, the controversial former CEO of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), has died at the age of 62.

He died at about 6am on Wednesday, said Sam Ramsamy, who worked with Reddy at Sascoc and its forerunner, the National Olympic Committee of SA.

Reddy, who suffered from diabetes, had been ill for a few days. 

He also served as president of Volleyball SA and was fired from Sascoc in 2018 amid accusations of corruption and sexual harassment.

Having started out as a teacher, he made many enemies during his lengthy career in sport.

However, he was also well respected in circles. Those who dealt with him said he was often swift to solve problems for athletes across Olympic codes, especially when it came to funding.

He is survived by his wife and three children. 

