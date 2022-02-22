Durban July’s new sponsor plans to play its part in job crisis

The newly sponsored Durban July could help the country’s dire job market crisis. That was a message emanating from last week’s function in Durban when Hollywoodbets was named the new backers of SA’s most famous race.

The KwaZulu-Natal betting operator has become as big in SA as Ladbrokes or William Hill in the UK and it invited the majority of the horse world — with the exception of some of the racing media — for its announcement of the sponsorship and the fact the race would carry a record stake of R5m.

Whether the guest list included any government ministers is unknown, but if any were present their ears will have pricked up at the mention of job creation — as well as benefits for small and medium businesses — by Hollywoodbets commercial manager Sandisiwe Bhengu.

In a speech he said: “The reach and influence [of the July], both brandwise and economically, provides employment for thousands of people.”

Bhengu added: “The magnitude of the event extends way beyond horse racing, covering tourism, entertainment, fashion, and small to medium businesses.”

It has to be pointed out that Hollywoodbets does not sit on its hands when it comes to the upliftment of communities in KwaZulu-Natal. It has been quick out of the blocks in taking action — as has been proved by its swift action in taking over sponsorship of the Durban July from Vodacom.

Whether Vodacom was really committed to the July is a matter for debate — it has always given the impression the sports that mattered most were rugby and soccer. Yes, it had its fashion competitions but — during its tenure — nothing that immediately drew a borderline sports fan to Greyville on the first Saturday of July.

Of course, Covid-19 has resulted in no public attendance at the July for the past two years, but Hollywoodbets clearly sees many opportunities that will provide employment to make the event a “must attend” for as many of the public as possible.

New jobs might possibly be available from April 1 as that gives the organisers three months to prepare for the big day on July 2.

At last week’s function, Stephen Marshall, executive for entertainment and marketing at Gold Circle, chipped in by saying: “The Durban July is perhaps the most unique SA event in the manner it has mirrored our own natural journey. It has gone from strength to strength over the past 20 years because the social profile of the participants, attendees and audience have undergone transformation on a parallel path with our society as a whole.”

In a statement, the eThekwini municipality said: “The event, which contributes largely to the city’s coffers, is definitely looking forward to welcoming fans back to the stands as well as the future SA top couture designers and up-and-coming fashion talents that will create and showcase special ranges created around this year’s theme.”