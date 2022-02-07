Desert Miracle the banker bet at Turffontein evening meeting

Turffontein will hope to stage Saturday’s postponed meeting under the lights on Tuesday evening and the banker bet for punters will be Mike de Kock’s talented three-year-old Desert Miracle.

The filly runs in the first leg of the Triple Tiara and it is no surprise that the race sponsors — World Sports Betting — have chalked her up as the 6-10 favourite.

What was a surprise — and one that proved an unexpected Christmas gift for bookmakers — was Desert Miracle’s defeat in the Cape Guineas at Kenilworth in December, where she had started at 1-3.

However, it was again proof there are no certainties in racing, and fans of the De Kock star stared in disbelief as she went down in a photo-finish to Chansonette.

That form got a boost when that winner gave backers of Captain’s Ransom a fright with a great run in the Majorca Stakes on Met day. The daughter of Vercingetorix so nearly landed the R468,750 first prize.

Only one runner is given any chance of upsetting Desert Miracle at Turffontein and that is Sean Tarry's representative, Rain In Holland. The filly had an excellent start to her career, winning five of her first six races.

In the colts feature event the Gauteng Guineas — first leg of the Triple Crown — William Robertson makes plenty of appeal back racing against his own age group.

It was no disgrace for Corné Spies’s charge to be beaten by Majestic Mozart last time out as the former Candice Bass-Robinson inmate finished a creditable second in the Summer Cup at the end of November.

Ryan Munger will be the pilot and he will be well aware his mount will have to be at the top of his game to beat the likes of Supreme Warrior, Aragosta and the 7-2 favourite, Safe Passage.

It’s interesting that jockey Grant van Niekerk — third on Linebacker in the Cape Met — flies up to partner Mike and Adam Azzie’s unbeaten three-year-old Supreme Warrior. They are certain to have told him they feel the trip is worthwhile.

Supreme Warrior was a most impressive winner of his last start when ridden by S’manga Khumalo, who retains his partnership with Dingaans victor Safe Passage.

Safe Passage and Aragosta are both stablemates of Desert Miracle, so De Kock's Randjesfontein yard has good prospects of capturing the first legs of both the Triple Crown and Triple Tiara.

Though Warren Kennedy rides most of the best horses in Paul Peter’s stable, that is not the case with his speedy sprinter, Master Archie.

Gavin Lerena has been in the saddle for two of the colt’s three wins and partners him again in the fifth race, the first leg of the jackpot.

The three-year-old is another possible Pick Six banker, though both Sweet Future — a five-time winner — and Gallic Princess will be no pushovers. Swingers with the latter could see punters in the payout queue.

SELECTION

1st Race: (1) Power Broker (3) Arividicio (5) Magic Tattoo (6) Miss Cool

2nd Race: (1) Lady Osier (8) Arelina (3) Love Bite (4) Caruso

3rd Race: (2) Portrayal (1) Eagle River (8) Chyarana (3) JP Two Thousand

4th Race: (6) Remember When (3) Bella Chic (2) Mind Reader (4) May Queen

5th Race: (5) Master Archie (7) Gallic Princess (9) Sweet Future (10) Winter Smoke

6th Race: (1) Desert Miracle (2) Rain In Holland (6) Clafoutis (3) Sprinkles

7th Race: (4) William Robertson (1) Safe Passage (11) Supreme Warrior (2) Aragosta

8th Race: (4) La Luvia (3) Admire Me (6) Damova (1) Victoria Paige

9th Race: (6) Shangani (2) Marchingontogether (8) Barak (3) Out Of Your League

10th Race: (1) MK's Pride (9) Goodtime Guy (2) Bingwa (8) Invidia