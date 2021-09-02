Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: An hour behind the winner, but a big win B L Premium

On a quiet day for the SA team at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday, when a breath was taken and shoulders squared for the final rush at the last few days, one of its athletes was joined in a moment that said as much about what these Games are about as any amount of medals could.

As SA’s Toni Mould dug deep down the main straight of the Fuji Speedway with a lap to go, well off the pace of the leaders and the best part of an hour behind them in horrid conditions, an Australian competitor in the men’s race, slowed up and rode alongside her. ..