James and Du Preez raise Team SA’s medals haul to five at Paralympics
31 August 2021 - 18:32
And then there were five. On Tuesday, SA won their fourth and fifth medals at the Tokyo Games, the first in the morning heat of a motorsport track two hours from the city, and the second in the evening rain of the Olympic Stadium.
Sheryl James took bronze in the 400m for the cerebral palsied in the final event of the day’s action at the Olympic Stadium, adding to SA’s third gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, taken by Pieter du Preez, who won the hand cycling time trial for C6 quadriplegics...
