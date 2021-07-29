Sport / Other Sport

Austria’s Straka savours dream day with twin brother in tow

29 July 2021 - 14:56 Toshiki Hashimoto
Sepp Straka of Team Austria waves after making a birdie on the 17th green during the first round of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS TROTMAN
Sepp Straka of Team Austria waves after making a birdie on the 17th green during the first round of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29 2021. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS TROTMAN

Kawagoe — Family support has come from long distance for most Tokyo Olympians due to Covid-19 but Austrian golfer Sepp Straka has enjoyed a huge boost by having his twin brother Sam carry his bag at the Games.

The pair underlined the special bond between twins on Thursday as Straka stormed to a one-shot lead at Kasumigaseki Country Club with an Olympic record-equalling 63 in the first round of the strokeplay tournament.

Straka might have taken his regular US PGA Tour caddie Jon Turcott to Tokyo but felt a natural connection to Sam, who has carried his bag in the past and played college golf with him at the University of Georgia.

The chance to pair up as family under the Austrian flag was too good to pass up and it paid off as Vienna-born Straka upstaged Irishman Rory McIlroy and American Justin Thomas on a steamy opening day.

“It was great, it was awesome. It was a dream come true for us,” the 28-year-old said. “We had a blast out there. It was a day that will be in my memory forever. He did great. He’s done it a few times for me, he caddied for [American] Chris Kirk a few times on the PGA Tour. So, he’s a veteran.”

Straka came to Japan after missing the cut in six of his last seven events on the US Tour. He left all that behind on Thursday as he attacked the greens fiercely with his irons and rolled in eight birdies in a flawless round.

He credited a putting adjustment for helping him find his groove.

“I hadn’t played great on the PGA Tour the last few weeks but putting was really the reason and I just switched up the routine with my putting,” he said. “I shortened it a little bit, simplified, took the practice swings out and [made it] way more feel-orientated, a lot more athletic. I was getting a little technical with the putting, so just get out there, see it, hit it.”

Sunshine Tour star Christiaan Bezuidenhout opened with a bogey-free round of three-under-par 68 to place him five strokes off the lead.

Bezuidenhout’s compatriot, Garrick Higgo, began his Olympic journey with a level-par 71.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Another Olympic record for Tatjana Schoenmaker
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Indian Premier League to resume in September
Sport / Cricket
3.
Willard Katsande bids emotional farewell to Chiefs
Sport / Soccer
4.
Boks to play double-header at their fortress in SA
Sport / Rugby
5.
Officials under even more scrutiny in second Test
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.