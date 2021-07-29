Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Partnership way to go

Public-private partnership keeps all participants happy

29 July 2021 - 14:53
Picture: 123RF/Bas121
Picture: 123RF/Bas121

The way to solve SA’s economic problems has been dramatically shown in the vaccine rollout which, as everyone has seen, has been accomplished with efficiency and courtesy. Why? Because it is a public-private partnership in a crisis situation affecting one and all.

The state is happy as it remains a main player in managing the distribution and supply of vaccines, trained medical staff and infrastructure that form the backbone of the service offered to all citizens. The business community is happy as it provides the efficient medical infrastructure to make this work as a profitable and equitable service to all — going beyond the immediate province of serving paid-up members.

What we need is a policy shift that will build such partnerships across the spectrum of government and business, to get rid of the corruption that besets our country across the board, institute full accountability, and strengthen the ties between governors and the governed. This is an opportunity that should not be missed.

It could also move SA to the forefront of innovative economic policy worldwide. If government is resistant to such a project, as it may well be given its customary deafness to sensible advice, the opportunity arises for a new collective or party to arise that has wide support and appreciates the virtue of a mutual and co-operative arrangement that serves the interests of all South Africans.

Now, in the wake of the pandemic and attempted insurrection —dual crises — is assuredly the best time to think through a proposal that will be of benefit to the country at large.

Alan Weinberg
Emeritus professor, Unisa

