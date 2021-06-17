Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: The chairs at Cricket SA’s board more like smelly stools BL PREMIUM

I was filling in forms for a consult with a doctor the other day. Among the questions, apart from the shape and consistency of my stool sample, was what had worked for me when I tried to lose weight.

I wrote that I followed the maxim of Karl Platt, the five-time Absa Cape Epic winner who has become a good friend down the years: “Train more and eat less.” ..