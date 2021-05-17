Sport / Other Sport

Roger Federer hopes clay play will help his Wimbledon bid

Swiss master out to recapture sole ownership of his grand slam record

17 May 2021 - 15:43 Sudipto Ganguly
Switzerland's Roger Federer. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY
Switzerland's Roger Federer. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Berhampore — Roger Federer says he has never faced problems in switching from clay courts to grass and hopes his decision to play on his least favourite surface at Roland Garros will prove beneficial to his Wimbledon bid.

The Grand Slam on red clay has proved to be the least productive for the 39-year-old, who has won the title once, and the Swiss has not competed at Roland Garros in four of the past five years due to injuries and scheduling preference.

After missing more than a year after two knee operations, Federer returned to the Tour in March and will kick-start his clay court campaign at this week’s Geneva Open to prepare for the French Open starting on May 30.

He will play the Wimbledon tune-up event in Halle, Germany, before the grass court Grand Slam he has won eight times.

“I was happy that the knee didn’t feel any different from hard to clay, so I expect the same to go from clay to grass,” Federer told reporters on Monday. “Since 1998, since we have the grass in my schedule, I’ve never really had any major issues going between surfaces.

“I think that the tennis player is used to these switches but of course with an injury there is always a little bit more concern, especially when you haven’t played as long as I have.”

This year’s French Open was pushed back by a week due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Federer said the shift had a huge impact on his schedule but he was happy with his preparations for Wimbledon starting on June 28.

“I’m convinced that hitting a lot of balls — you have to really power through the ball, like you have to on clay because otherwise you’re not going to have an impact on this surface — is going to be beneficial for me for the grass court season,” he said.

Reuters

Rafa Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

King of Clay intends to stamp his authority once again on the French Open
Sport
5 hours ago

Murray deserves French Open wild card — tournament director

Guy Forget pushes for former world No 1 to secure a spot at Roland Garros
Sport
4 days ago

Inevitable change is coming, says Djokovic

The world No 1 says recent results point to a generational shift under way at the top of the rankings
Sport
6 days ago

Nishikori wary of Covid-19 threat at Olympic Village

Fellow tennis player Osaka has also voiced her concern about the Games being hosted in the Japanese capital
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Racing fans stunned by death of top jockey ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Where has it gone wrong for Barcelona?
Sport / Soccer
3.
SA men’s rowers win big at Olympic qualifying ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Keeper Alisson Becker heads Liverpool to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Aussie cricket board willing to look at new ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.