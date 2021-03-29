Khumalo can bring some early Easter cheer to punters

Jockey S’manga Khumalo, who has just hit his century for the season, can bring some early Easter cheer to punters by getting among the winners at Turffontein on Tuesday. It is possible the 35-year-old could ride three legs of the Pick 6.

Khumalo will be delighted to have hit the hundred mark for the current campaign. His total for the 2019/20 season was 95.

The father-and-son team of Michael and Adam Azzie supply Khumalo with his best rides at the city track — all of Bartholdi (sixth race), Southern Song (seventh) and Sophia’s First (eighth) possess winning chances.

Bartholdi, a son of Act Of War, has shown ability in his five races with two wins and two places and he is on a loss-retrieving trip this time after failing to justify favouritism on his most recent outing.

Herodotus, a son of Trippi bred at Haversham Stud, has been close-up in his last two runs and Gavin Lerena’s mount is better drawn than Bartholdi.

Sean Tarry and Lyle Hewitson were again among the winners at Turffontein last Saturday and are represented by Willow Express, who has the highest merit-rating in the race. This is far calmer waters than the Cape Guineas in December in which the grey finished last.

Khumalo’s seventh race mount, Southern Song, is bred in the purple being a daughter of Dynasty, and the three-year-old hinted a first win was close at hand when second to Qunetra at the Vaal. The filly is well drawn and could be a jackpot and Pick 6 banker.

If Southern Song does fluff her lines, it is another Lerena mount, Amberglo Sta, who may take advantage. This inmate of St John Gray’s stable has been placed in three of her last four starts.

At first glance Mike de Kock’s Aussie import Masaaken looked the right horse in the eighth race, but the Teofilio filly has twice finished behind Khumalo’s mount, Sophia’s First. They both ran in the race won by Attentive at the Vaal in February and the Azzie-trained four-year-old finished six lengths in front.

One runner who will definitely have her supporters is the three-year-old Electric Boots. She ran second to Mirren last time out and that winner scored again last Saturday.

Randall Simons is back among the winners and his mount, Crusade To Royalty, rates an each-way chance after two recent placed efforts. The filly may appreciate the step up in distance.

Though Maple Sugar has been expensive to follow so far, Tarry’s filly meets a decidedly moderate field in the fourth race and could be another Pick 6 banker. Kennedy’s mount, Trying Times, looks second best.

The Tarry-Hewitson combination also has strong claims in the second race with the Willow Magic colt Modern Magician. However, this 1,000m sprint is less cut and dried because Floreana Island ran well on debut and Candice Dawson introduces a well-bred newcomer in Portrayal.

There are also a number of first-timers in the second race with Khumalo partnering a Querari filly bred at Drakenstein Stud. In addition, Paul Peter and Warren Kennedy team up with a daughter of Flower Alley named Bathing Beauty.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Techno Savvy (2) Sergei (3) Twin Turbo (4) Ball Rolling

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (2) Modern Magician (6) Floreana Island (5) Star Of The West (4) Portrayal

4th Race: (8) Maple Sugar (1) Trying Times (2) Imitation Game (4) Cultured Pearl

5th Race: (2) Frosted Steel (4) Ecstatic Green (1) Querari Ferrari (3) Gee For Go

6th Race: (3) Bartholdi (2) Herodotus (1) Willow Express (8) Bowie

7th Race: (11) Southern Song (4) Amberglo Star (2) Dancing Arabian (3) Woman Of Grace

8th Race: (11) Sophia’s First (3) Masaaken (1) Electric Boots (5) Crusade To Royalty