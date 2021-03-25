Sport / Other Sport

horse racing

Peter and Tarry stables to dominate Protea Stakes at Turffontein

Top yards have two runners each in field of 10

25 March 2021 - 16:28 David Mollett
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH
Picture: JEFF GRIFFITH/UNSPLASH

With a poor turnout for the Colorado King Stakes, the best betting race on Saturday’s card at Turffontein should be the Protea Stakes with 10 runners, nine of whom have won at least one race.

The top stables of Sean Tarry and Paul Peter look likely to dominate the finish with two fillies each representing the two yards in the grade 3 event.

The two Tarry runners are Under Your Spell and Social Image with the booking of Lyle Hewitson for the former suggesting the daughter of CapeTown Noir is the stable elect.

However, it is possible that Calvin Habib, who has been in good form in recent weeks, could spoil the party for Hewitson on stablemate Social Image.

When the nominations for the race were made, this column spotted the name of Sheela, who stopped the clock at 56,69 sec when making a winning debut at the Vaal in February.

For whatever reason, the Azzie team did not accept with Sheela, but Social Image filled the runner-up spot which was a promising run. Habib was in the saddle that day and retains the ride on Saturday.

The Peter duo are Cold Fact (Gavin Lerena) and Heavens Girl (Warren Kennedy). Though Cold Fact has won both her starts, it is surely a sign that Kennedy will be aboard Heavens Girl as he partners most of the plum rides for the Peter stable.

Kennedy has won on both fillies scoring on Cold Fact last December and Heavens Girl at the Vaal at the end of January. Cold Fact will be returning from an 11-week break.

Of the other runners, Under Your Spell holds Dorrie Sham’s filly Naarah on their running in the Ruffian Stakes, while Gin And Tonic has each-way claims for the Marwing brothers.

The fact that Peter runs Heart Stwings and Portico in the Colorado King Stakes prevents the grade 2 event from having a four-horse field.

Of course, the return of horse-of-the-year Summer Pudding would have been a big drawcard if racing fans were allowed on course, but sadly they are not. Still, fans will be glued to their TV sets hoping to see the Silvano filly notch her 10th win and make her defeat in the Paddock Stakes just a bad memory.

If Summer Pudding, who has the grade 1 Champions Challenge and Durban July as her objectives, is 75% fit it should be enough to land the R150,000 first prize.

Her only danger is Youcanthurrylove, but not only was Fabian Habib's four-year-old beaten 18 lengths in the Summer Cup, her merit-rating is 17 points inferior to that of Summer Pudding. Zilzaal did win his last start, but finished way back in the Cup.

Trainer Lucky Houdalakis has sent out 31 winners this term and should add to that tally when Wisteria Walk takes on six rivals in the first leg of the Pick Six. There was lots to like about the filly's second in the Acacia Handicap.

Though Ashley Fortune’s runner Duchess Of Now, also to be ridden by Habib, could be anything after an impressive debut win in January, another Houdalakis runner, Capitiana, could go well at big odds in the eighth race.

Selections: 

1st Race: (9) Two Fools Collide (7) Last Song (3) Sudden Break (6) It's Raining Men

2nd Race: (7) South Boy (4) Katzenthal (1) Eyes On Tiger (9) Belle Of Belize

3rd Race: (1) Ra’ed (2) Enigma Code (3) Soldiers Song (13) Understated

4th Race: (2) Wisteria Walk (5) Cordillera (1) Magic School (4) Rouge Allure

5th Race: (4) Freedom Seeker (6) Ulla (2) Mind Reader (1) Greens

6th Race: (8) Social Image (7) Heavens Girl (4) Under Your Spell (2) Cold Fact

7th Race: (4) Summer Pudding (2) Youcanthurrylove (1) Zillzaal (3) Divine Odyssey

8th Race: (3) Capitiana (2) Duchess Of Now (9) Afternoon Tea (10) Lagertha

9th Race: (11) Senescence (14) Flying First Class (5) Manitoba (2) Blue Spark

Three-year-old Reunion bids to get his career back on track

Warren Kennedy will ride the son of American grade 1 winner Flower Alley in the sixth race at the Vaal on Thursday
Sport
22 hours ago

French raider could be surprise package in Dubai World Cup

Magny Cours’s detractors point out that he has never raced on dirt, but is trained by maestro Andre Fabre
Sport
2 days ago

Fortune playing her part as females make waves in 2021

But trainer has a tough task with the favourite Winter Smoke in the Sycamore Sprint on Saturday
Sport
1 week ago

No spectators at Durban July for second year running

Gold Circle promises to ‘deliver an event befitting of the 125th running of this famous race’
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea boss Abramovich sues publisher over Putin ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
LALI STANDER: Teach kids to be good sports and ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Verstappen seeks early win as Hamilton starts ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Five players who can lift Bafana in Nations Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Three-year-old Reunion bids to get his career ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Queen Supreme off on four-month journey to San Diego

Sport / Other Sport

Capetonian Nielsen buys top lot at CTS Premier Sale

Sport / Other Sport

Cheltenham without fans will feel strange as festival kicks off

Sport / Other Sport

Gary Player galloper gets photo-finish verdict in Senor Santa

Sport / Other Sport

Pettigrew runner appeals with low weight in Senor Santa

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.