Capetonian Nielsen buys top lot at CTS Premier Sale

Though he lives in Palm Beach, Florida, international owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen was born and raised in Cape Town and he furthered his links with the Mother City at Sunday's CTS Premier Yearling Sale.

Held for the first time at the De Grendel wine estate, a total of 155 yearlings came under the hammer and the top lot of R1,1m was knocked down to Nielsen. The Gimmethegreenlight filly is likely to be trained by Justin Snaith.

It was in June 2020 that Nielsen — best-known as the owner of star stayer Stradivarius — won his first race in SA with Snaith saddling Trickster to win at Scottsville.

Snaith commented that day: "Welcome to SA, Bjorn Nielsen. I am very fortunate to be training for him. He has invested heavily in SA racing and is a top man."

The daughter of Gimmethegreenlight was consigned by Lammerskraal Stud and is a half-sister to the grade 2 winner Flying Ice.

Officials at Cape Thorougbred Sales will have known before the sale that — because of Covid-19 and the worldwide economic downturn — figures would be down on 2020 when the sale was held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The aggregate of R37,7m was 33% down on 2020, but 19% fewer yearlings were offered in the 2021 catalogue. The clearance rate of 89% — with 155 lots of 174 sold — was highly satisfactory.

The average of R243,290 represented a 25% decline on the 2020 sale of R325,323.

Bloodstock consultant John Freeman was a busy man signing for a number of the top lots including a bid of R800,000 for a daughter of Trippi consigned by Klawervlei Stud. The filly is a half-sister to four-time winner Romi's Boy.

There was also an R800,000 bid from the Viljoen family (Basie and Suzette) for a What A Winter colt consigned by Drakenstein Stud. The youngster is the ninth foal of the seven-time winner Stratos.

Freeman had the auctioneers on their toes early in the sale bidding R700,000 for the third lot to enter the ring. This grey colt — an early foal — was offered by Avontuur Thoroughbred Farm and is a son of Twice Over, sire of dual Durban July winner Do It Again.

Another Freeman purchase was a Querari colt consigned by Maine Chance Farms. He signed the slip for this yearling at R650,000.

It was predictable that overseas buyers would not be as active as 2020, but Peter and Ross Doyle Bloodstock made two significant purchases spending R600,000 and R550,000 on two colts.

Their first purchase of R600,000 came when a Canford Cliffs colt — offered by Ridgemont Highlands — proved popular despite being the first foal of the mare Whose That Girl.

The Doyles also liked the Pomodoro colt out of the eight-time winner Lady Of Kildare. They had the final say at R550,000.

Hollywood Syndicate are expanding their horse ownership and bought three reasonably expensive lots for a total of R1,37m. Their buys included a bid of R500,000 for a What A Winter filly consigned by Hemel 'n Aarde Stud.

Chris van Niekerk, executive chair of CTS, and his trainer Sean Tarry, clearly liked a Vercingetorix filly consigned by Black Swan Stud. The yearling, a half-sister to six-time winner Sarah, was knocked down for R700,000.