De Kock banking on another mare for Met glory

It is nine years since a certain lady named Igugu won the Cape Met for Mike de Kock and the former champion trainer will be hoping another member of the female sex can come up trumps at Kenilworth on Saturday.

Sadly, Igugu is no longer with us having died in 2016, but Irish-bred Queen Supreme put her hat firmly in the ring for the Cape’s premier race with an impressive win in the grade 1 Paddock Stakes in which she beat another classy lady, Clouds Unfold.

This column has been banging on for two months that punters should back Queen Supreme for a place and some punters were able to get 3-1 for a first-four finish. Presumably, now there are only 11 runners bookies will only pay three places.

On his decision to truck the mare back to the highveld after the Paddock Stakes and back to the Cape this week, De Kock says he knows it is a gamble. “Obviously the long trip is a concern but European trainers, especially Irish, do it week in week out. I’ve just found that staying down and running three weeks after a very good run that they have flattened out. I’ve seen many, not only mine, flatten out in that period.”

After his good run in the Queen’s Plate over a distance short of his best, July victor Belgarion is a worthy favourite. So the bet that has been recommended here is to take a quartet and double float Belgarion and Queen Supreme with Rainbow Bridge, Do It Again, Golden Ducat, Princess Calla and Cirillo. The bet will cost R240.

Though Cirillo’s price of 25-1 is about right, it would be no surprise to see Gavin Lerena try to slip his field in which case the son of Pomodoro could finish in the first four.

Champion jockey Warren Kennedy has expressed confidence in the chance of his mount Golden Ducat and he gives owners Mike and Norma Rattray huge backup as 2019 Met winner Rainbow Bridge tries to take top honours again following his close call under Ryan Moore 12 months ago.

Nevertheless, there is no escaping the fact that all the fancied runners might battle to concede 8kg to Adam Marcus’ filly Princess Calla. Marcus is quoted in Winning Form as saying: “The top-class horses invariably produce the goods, but they are not improving. That’s what makes Princess Calla an exciting wild card option.”

The filly’s regular pilot, Craig Zackey will watch the action from the Turffontein jockeys room with — due to travel restrictions — the mount going to Grant van Niekerk. He is chasing a second grade 1 triumph in January after his win on Jet Dark in the Queen’s Plate.

With 27 runners from the Snaith camp and Richard Fourie riding 12 of them, the cards favour another big day for this season’s leading trainer.

Nevertheless, this column is opposing their Majorca Stakes favourite Captain’s Ransom with Candice Bass-Robinson’s stout mare Clouds Unfold. She is 5kg better off compared with their clash in the Diana Stakes at Durbanville in October.

Celtic Sea — a R325,000 buy — continues to earn for the Kentucky-based Beck family and will surely give her backers a run for their money in a competitive Cape Flying Championship. It is a leg of the Pick 6 in which half a dozen runners need including in perms.

Anton Marcus is sure to fancy his chances on Rascallion in the Politician Stakes, but his best mount could be Real Gone Kid in the final event on the card. The handicapper only gave the Snitzel colt a three-point penalty for his recent win.

KENILWORTH SELECTIONS

CAPE MET

1 Queen Supreme

2 Belgarion

3 Princess Calla

4 Rainbow Bridge

CAPE FLYING CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Celtic Sea

2 Erik The Red

3 Run Fox Run

4 Rio Querari

MAJORCA STAKES

1 Clouds Unfold

2 Captain’s Ransom

3 Chat Ching

4 Sing Out Loud

POLITICIAN STAKES

1 Rascallion

2 Kommetdieding

3 Juan Carlos

4 Hoedspruit

NEW TURF CARRIER STAYERS

1 Atyaab

2 Super Silvano

3 Silver Host

4 Crome Yellow

SUMMER JUVENILE STAKES

1 High Hosanna

2 Barzolona

3 African Rain

4 Kwinta’s Light

LATEST MET BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

18-10 Belgarion

9-2 Rainbow Bridge

5-1 Do It Again

11-2 Queen Supreme

13-2 Golden Ducat

17-2 Princess Calla

16-1 African Night Sky

25-1 Cirillo