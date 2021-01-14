Sport / Other Sport

Nadal, Thiem head for Aussie Open without coaches

Players and officials have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia

14 January 2021 - 15:23 Sudipto Ganguly
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action. Picture: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

World No 2 Rafa Nadal and 2020 Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem have both suffered setbacks with their coaches unable to make the trip Down Under for the year’s first tennis grand slam.

Players and officials have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Australia before they participate in warm-up events from January 31 at Melbourne Park, where the tournament will be held from February 8-21.

Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya said he would not be travelling to Australia due to the strict health restrictions. “After speaking with Rafa, we have decided that I won’t travel to Australia with the team,” Moya, a former world No 1, said on social media.

“I will follow the tournament from home and will stay with my family, parents and kids due to the delicate situation that Spain is living with the virus. Best of luck to the team.”

Nadal, US Open champion Thiem, ranked No 3 in the world, and defending Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic will be among top players quarantining in Adelaide and then head to Melbourne for the team-based ATP Cup and the Grand Slam.

Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu of Chile was not on the flight to Australia, having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Before we took off, we received the surprising message from Nicolas Massu that he had a positive test,” Austria’s Kurier daily quoted father Wolfgang as saying. “Nico will be tested again in a few days. We hope  he will be negative then and will be able to follow suit soon.”

With restrictions on arrival in Australia, it was unlikely Massu, a former top 10 player, could be part of Thiem’s team at Melbourne Park.

Thiem, who lost to Djokovic in the 2020 final, will train with fellow Austrian Dennis Novak during the quarantine period when the players are allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms to prepare.

Reuters

Aussie Open tennis players face strictest protocols

Players and staff at the Australian Open will have to isolate for two weeks before taking part in warmup events at Melbourne Park
2 days ago

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal to quarantine in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Tennis Australia CEO says organisers needed a second city to ensure they did not exceed the quarantine limit in Melbourne
6 days ago

Ash Barty returns after 11-month hiatus for Australian Open warm-up

Players will start arriving Down Under from January 15 and undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine
1 week ago

