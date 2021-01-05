Sport / Other Sport

F1’s Lando Norris tests positive for Covid-19

The McLaren driver got tested after losing his sense of taste and smell

05 January 2021 - 17:04 Manasi Pathak
Lando Norris of Great Britain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/F1/DAN ISTITEN
Bengaluru — McLaren driver Lando Norris has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, his Formula One team said on Tuesday.

McLaren said in a statement that Norris had returned a positive result on Monday in Dubai, where he is on a holiday before the team's training camp.

Norris said that he took a Covid-19 test after losing his sense of taste and smell.

“I feel alright and have no other symptoms,” he wrote on Twitter.

Norris is the fourth F1 driver to test positive for the coronavirus after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Mexican Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll of Racing Point (now Aston Martin) returned positive tests last season.

Norris finished ninth in the drivers standings in 2020.

Reuters

Australian Grand Prix may be postponed again due to Covid-19

A tightening of quarantine rules in the country may see the March 21 race pushed out
Sport
1 day ago

Sergio Pérez to replace Alex Albon at Red Bull in Formula One

The Mexican had lost his seat at Racing Point to Sebastian Vettel ahead of the 2021 season
Sport
2 weeks ago

