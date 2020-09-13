Sport / Other Sport

Tadej Pogacar gets better of Roglic as defending champion Bernal fails badly

Younger Slovenian rider wins a second stage on his first Tour de France

13 September 2020 - 19:30 Julien Pretot
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the white jersey for best young rider, during the Lyon to Grand Colombier stage of the Tour de France, September 13 2020. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the white jersey for best young rider, during the Lyon to Grand Colombier stage of the Tour de France, September 13 2020. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Col du Grand Colombier — Tadej Pogacar beat fellow Slovenian and overall leader Primoz Roglic to win the 15th stage of the Tour de France as defending champion Egan Bernal all but abandoned his crown after a brutal failure on Sunday.

The Colombian was dropped 13km from the finish at the top of the Col du Grand Colombier, an unforgiving 17.4km ascent at an average gradient of 7.1%, and lost 7 min 20 sec on the line.

Two-time runner-up and fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana also quickly lost contact with the leading group led by Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma teammates, who set a frantic tempo from the bottom of the climb.

Pogacar, however, was the freshest man in the finale as he outsprinted Roglic for the victory at the end of a punishing 174.5km trek in the Jura mountains, confirming he was the odds-on favourite’s main rival.

“Tadej is very strong, I have to say he has great legs. My teammates did a great job today as I really wanted to win but I have to admit Tadej was slightly stronger,” said Roglic, who still had the support of teammates Tom Dumoulin and Sepp Kuss with 2km to go.

“Today was a tough day, Jumbo-Visma controlled the race and set a super-high tempo. A lot of riders were dropped and I wanted to focus on the finale,” said the 21-year-old Pogacar.

Australian Richie Porte took third place, at 35 enjoying a sweet resurgence on the Tour.

Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 sec and Colombian Rigoberto Uran by 1:34 as the race is turning into an all-Slovenian affair after Bernal’s disappearance.

Bernal, third overall 59 sec off the pace before the start in Lyon, dropped out of the top 10, meaning Ineos-Grenadiers, formerly known as Team Sky, will not win the Tour for the first time since Chris Froome crashed out in 2014.

They had won all the other editions since Bradley Wiggins became the first British winner of the race in 2012.

Bernal had been looking under par in the first part of the race and Sunday’s stage confirmed that impression as the 23-year-old zigzagged up the road, sweat dripping from his face, while Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert pulled the shrinking peloton.

“They were setting a really high pace. Nobody stood a chance,” said Pogacar. There was no coming back for the Colombian, who was paced up to the line by teammate Michal Kwiatkowski.

Adam Yates was the only rider to attack, 7km from the summit, but the Briton’s effort was short-lived as he was reined in seemingly effortlessly by the Jumbo-Visma-led pack 1km further.

In the final 300m Porte launched the sprint but Roglic and Pogacar followed easily and the younger Slovenian prevailed to win his second stage on his Tour debut.

Reuters

Only black rider in the Tour de France Kevin Reza is ready to make a stand for BLM

Reza says it is not easy showing support for Black Lives Matter in a largely all-white sport
Sport
5 hours ago

Bennett gets first Tour stage win, Roglic stays in yellow

Irish rider narrowly beats rivals Ewan and Sagan for his first win in cycling’s biggest event
Sport
5 days ago

Primoz Roglic takes control as Tour de France turns into Slovenian tale

Tadej Pogacar wins ninth stage to share the plaudits with his countryman
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
‘Special’ Leeds make a statement despite Anfield ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Only black rider in the Tour de France Kevin Reza ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Naomi Osaka’s stand on racism wins approval in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf management for a new age ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
SA champion Ryan Gibbons primed for Tour de ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

SA champion Ryan Gibbons primed for Tour de France debut

Sport / Other Sport

Tour de France faces uphill battle to stay ahead of Covid-19

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.