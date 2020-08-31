Comrades legend Nick Bester in ICU after attack

Comrades Marathon icon and well-known running coach Nick Bester is being treated in ICU after being attacked while out on a training run in the Magaliesberg on Sunday, his son Shaun-Nick confirmed.

In an Instagram post showing a bloodied Bester in shorts and a shirt, Shaun-Nick said his father was beaten with rocks. He said his father had three broken ribs and a broken cheekbone and his body had experienced trauma from the attack.

“They took off his clothes and tied him up and left him on the mountain. He managed to escape down the mountain by sliding on his back until he was against someone’s fence.”

Bester was admitted to hospital for treatment and scans, said his son.

Messages of support have been pouring in for the running icon.

Adriaan Cronjé, administrator at the Nedbank Running Club, said Bester was undergoing surgery.

He won the up run of the Comrades Marathon in 1991 and came second twice on the down run. His love of endurance sports is admired in SA. He was an Ironman champion, Dusi Canoe gold medallist and mountain bike champion.

He is now the team manager of the Nedbank Running Club.