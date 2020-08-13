Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic does U-turn on US Open

Good news for organisers as other high-profile players shy away from safety protocols

13 August 2020 - 14:57 Zoran Milosavljevic
Novak Djokovic in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JAMES D MORGAN
Novak Djokovic in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JAMES D MORGAN

Belgrade — Novak Djokovic will compete at the August 31-September 13 US Open and the Western & Southern Open curtain-raiser, the winner of 17 Grand Slam titles, the World No 1 says.

Djokovic’s decision will come as good news for the US Open organisers after several high-profile players, including former winners Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka, pulled out over issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a U-turn from Djokovic after his June statements that competing at the 2020 US Open would be “impossible” due to “extreme” Covid-19 protocols for the tournament at Flushing Meadows.

“I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Western & Southern Open and US Open this year,” the 33-year old Serb said. “It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on so many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.

“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures put in place to protect players and the people of New York.”

Reuters

Serena fights back to set up clash with Venus

Williams sisters to meet in second-round showdown at Top Seed Open
Sport
1 day ago

Johanna Konta hit by palpitations as she loses in Lexington

Third-seeded Briton needs medical attention in opening round of the Top Seed Open
Sport
1 day ago

Nadal’s absence from US Open adds twist to Goat race

Decision clears path for Djokovic to edge to within one of Spaniard’s Grand Slam tally as they chase Federer
Sport
1 week ago

Quarantine after US Open a worry for players, says Murray

Former world No 1 is still prepared to risk travelling as he has missed playing in big events
Sport
1 week ago

