Ryder Cup postponed for a year due to virus

The 2021 Presidents Cup will also be pushed out by a year, according to ESPN

08 July 2020 - 17:03 Rory Carroll
In this file photo taken on September 19 2018 the Ryder Cup logo is seen at the Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Los Angeles — The 2020 Ryder Cup will be postponed to 2021, and next year’s Presidents Cup will also be pushed out by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN has reported.

The biennial Ryder Cup, which pits a US team against Europe, was scheduled to take place from September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin but will instead be played at the same time in 2021.

The 2022 event to be held in Rome will also be pushed out by a year, ESPN said, citing a source that is not authorised to speak publicly. ESPN said an official announcement will be released soon.

The PGA Tour and PGA of America did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

With fans unlikely to be able to attend the Ryder Cup if it went ahead in 2020, several prominent players, including world No 1 Rory McIlroy, had urged officials to postpone it.

The Presidents Cup, a clash between the US and an internationals team excluding Europe, had been scheduled for September 30 to October 3 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina 2021, but has been moved to 2022, the report said.

The events will then continue to alternate every other year.

Reuters

