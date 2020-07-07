Canoeing SA tests new waters with Quipmo deal

Durban — As paddlers across the country return to the water to train and compete, Canoeing SA has signed a commercial deal with Australian surf, bike and snow peer-to-peer gear rental company Quipmo to make it easier for locals and travelling paddlers of all abilities to get access to canoes and equipment.

The idea behind the partnership is to grow the paddling community in SA by giving more people access to equipment at good rates. It gives shops and individuals the opportunity to make money through the leasing out of equipment that they already own.

Quipmo and Canoeing SA have plans to get more people paddling and to substantially improve access to gear in SA.

Whether it is at the grass roots and getting children to try a canoe on holidays or giving access to the latest gear releases through demonstration models, this partnership intends to get more people onto the water and passionate about paddling.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a top-tier organisation who is at the forefront of paddling across all disciplines in SA,” Quipmo founder and CEO Chris Evans said.

“No country offers adventure like SA and we’re stoked to be working with people who are just as passionate about the water as we are.

“Whether it’s a ski, a canoe, a kayak or something else, this partnership with Canoeing SA further defines Quipmo as the platform where locals and travellers alike can get or rent out their gear safely, efficiently and with a process that is easy.”

Canoeing SA president Kim Pople believes this deal will open doors for many new paddlers but could also help start a new trend in SA for other sporting codes.

“We are excited to be partnering with Quipmo at this time because nothing is normal,” Pople said. “We are also happy to be leading the way in SA in trying something new and hopefully taking our sport to a much wider audience.”