Tarry praises Oppenheimers as they launch racing lifeboat

Champion trainer Sean Tarry says the decision by the Oppenheimer family to throw a lifeline to racing is an enormous relief for horse racing, which has been under the cosh in recent months.

Somewhat poetically, it was last Friday (May 8) when many Britons were honouring the part played by Winston Churchill on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War 2, that another famous family, the Oppenheimers, rode to the rescue of SA horse racing.

A Sens announcement late on Friday was made of a business rescue resolution and suspension of listing of Phumelela Gaming & Leisure shares. Phumelela runs racing in Gauteng and the Western and Eastern Cape.

The Phumelela board took the view that the best option to ensure the long-time survival of the company and of horse racing was to implement a business rescue plan as contemplated in the Companies Act, the statement reads.

It reads the board will no longer be in control of the company as it will be placed under supervision of the appointed business rescue practitioner. The JSE has agreed to suspend trade in the company’s shares.

Several conditions

Shortly after this announcement, it was announced that the Oppenheimer family had stepped in with financial assistance for the sport. Some time ago, Charles Savage was mandated by MOD (Mary Oppenheimer Daughters) to engage with Phumelela, and his hard work has paid off.

The primary objective was to create a sustainable strategy specifically for horse racing in SA. The offer by MOD was subject to several conditions including the Phumelela board making the decision to initiate business rescue.