This day in history: Michael Doohan comes short on ‘victory lap’

Bengaluru — These are some of the sporting highlights on this day over the past 23 years.

April 20, 1997: Reigning 500cc world champion Michael Doohan of Australia wins the Japanese MotoGP race in Suzuka.

Doohan, who won five world championships, had the most successful year of his career in 1997, winning 12 of the 15 races and finishing second in two others.

The final round — his home race — should have been nothing more than a “victory lap” for Doohan, who had already sealed the title, but he lost control and skidded off the track while trying to negotiate a turn when he was in the lead.

April 20, 1998: Former East German swimmer Christiane Knacke-Sommer is the first witness in a doping trial at the Berlin-Moabit court.

Knacke-Sommer was the first woman to swim the 100m butterfly in less than a minute in 1977 but later admitted to using steroids against her will after her coach, Rolf Glaeser, added pills to her daily diet.

She voluntarily returned her 1980 Olympics bronze medal and was a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit against numerous former coaches who were involved in a state-sponsored doping scandal.

April 20, 2003: Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher is overcome with emotion on the winners’ podium after claiming victory in the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola just hours after his mother, Elisabeth, who was in a coma, died in Cologne.

Michael and his younger brother, Ralf, had flown by private jet to visit her on Saturday before returning for the race where both had qualified on the front of the grid.

While Ralf finished fourth in his Williams-BMW, Michael beat Kimi Raikkonen and teammate Rubens Barrichello to the chequered flag. None of the drivers sprayed champagne on the podium.

April 20, 2009: Deriba Merga of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men’s division of the 113th Boston Marathon. Merga finished in 2h 8 min 42 sec ahead of Kenya’s Daniel Rono and the US’s Ryan Hall.

Merga’s triumph also broke a three-year winning streak for Kenya’s Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot.

April 20, 2013: Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio celebrates their 1-0 Premier League home win over Everton at the Stadium of Light.

Di Canio had been appointed manager — amid opposition to his political beliefs — less than a month earlier and he was tasked with keeping the club in the top flight.

Sunderland won only two games under Di Canio that season, including victory over local rivals Newcastle United, but it was enough to ensure survival with a 17th-placed finish.

April 20, 2017: Serbia’s second seed Novak Djokovic beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

But Djokovic was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Belgian David Goffin, leading to a split with his coach and fitness team in a bid to rediscover his winning touch.

The year 2017 proved to be a disappointing one for Djokovic, who won only two ATP 250 titles before he withdrew from tournaments in the latter part of the season to recover from an elbow injury.

April 20, 2019: Juventus players celebrate with coach Massimiliano Allegri after the Turin club sealed the Italian league title with a 2-1 home win over Fiorentina.

Juve led the standings from match day two and never looked back, sealing their eighth consecutive Serie A title, with Napoli finishing second 11 points behind.

Allegri would leave the club at the end of the season having won five consecutive league titles and four Italian cups. He also led them to two Champions League finals during his stint, finishing runners-up both times.

April 20, 2019: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy scored in a 2-2 Premier League draw with West Ham United.

Vardy had struggled to get on the scoresheet regularly under former manager Claude Puel but rediscovered his scoring touch for new boss Brendan Rodgers who was appointed in February. After Rodgers’s arrival, Vardy scored 11 of his 18 league goals that season in his last 11 games.

Reuters