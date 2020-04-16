Top trainers optimistic that horse racing can weather the Covid-19 storm

Among them, SA’s three leading trainers, Sean Tarry, Justin Snaith and Mike de Kock earned their patrons more than R78m in prize money last season and have now voiced their views on the sport’s coronavirus crisis.

De Kock, SA’s best-known trainer, has a new role in the sport as a director of the Racing Association. Given his experience, it was a move welcomed in many quarters.

After the announcement that the association is to donate R13.1m to ease the proposed stakes reduction, De Kock said: “We are fully committed to the best possible outcome for racing and using every available minute of our days looking for answers to elaborate questions. We are having to address a hugely complex passel of problems — we believe our efforts are important and that what we are doing matters.

“Things cannot change overnight. There seems to be a belief that certain entities or individuals can simply take over the industry, wipe the slate clean of undesirable factors, throw money in at risk, start afresh and proceed merrily and profitably into the future.

“This is a pipe dream. Aside from the industry’s inherent difficulties that have come to a head at this crucial juncture, we have had to make our decisions within a ghastly economic climate and faced with the additional and unexpected consequences of Covid-19.

“Our objective has been to keep racing going for all its participants and — to this end — the stakes have been reallocated in favour of minor races for the time being.”

Tarry, SA’s champion trainer, said: “The recent stakes cut will be devastating in the immediate future, but it must be considered encouraging that the racing operators remain committed to sustaining horse racing in SA.

“The Racing Association, who are contributing R13.1m towards stakes in both the Phumelela and Western Cape regions, are stepping up to the plate in playing an important role in ensuring the sport continues after lockdown is lifted. While these days remain dark and uncertain, plenty of good could still emerge from this period should everyone play the part he or she has been assigned,” he added.

Snaith, runner-up to Tarry in last season’s trainers’ championship, said: “We need to stand together and give our industry leaders and the new Racing Association in particular our support. For now the wellbeing of the beautiful animals in our care is our key responsibility along with ensuring the health of employees in our industry.”