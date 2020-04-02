Sunshine Tour comes to rescue of golfers and caddies

In the wake of the sport shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sunshine Tour announced a comprehensive financial relief programme for SA men’s and women’s professional golf.

In an unprecedented move in SA professional golf, the Sunshine Tour will offer a financial relief programme to its members and on a scale according to their various categories of membership for the months of April and May 2020.

The Women’s Professional Golf Association (WPGA), in partnership with the Sunshine Ladies Tour, announced a similar programme for the top 25 SA professionals on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

The Sunshine Tour has also committed to paying a monthly stipend for April and May to all the caddies registered with the SA Caddie Association (SACA) who have been active in the 2019-2020 Sunshine Tour season.

This is to assist them in meeting their financial obligations at a time when professional golf worldwide has been suspended because of Covid-19, the Sunshine Tour said in a statement.

The Sunshine Tour suspended all of its activities on March 16.

The executive and staff of the Sunshine Tour, as well as the executive of GolfRSA and the WPGA, have also agreed to a voluntary salary reduction, based on what is affordable to each staff member, for April and May.

“As our president stated, these are extraordinary times for our country, and they require an extraordinary response from all South Africans,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Selwyn Nathan.