Sport / Other Sport

Balcony marathon couple want to create a global event

South Africans Collin and Hilda Allin do 2,100 laps of their 20m-long balcony in Dubai to ward off isolation blues

29 March 2020 - 21:05 Agency Staff
Collin and Hilda Allin. Picture: SUPPLIED
Collin and Hilda Allin. Picture: SUPPLIED

Dubai — An SA couple who ran a marathon on the balcony of their Dubai apartment and streamed it online plan to take the project global to help people shake off the coronavirus blues.

Collin and Hilda Allin covered the 42.2km by running more than 2,100 laps of their 20m long balcony from dawn on Saturday. A stopwatch provided by the couple shows they covered the distance in 5hr 9 min 39 sec.

“We did it ... #balconymarathon,” Collin Allin said on Instagram, congratulating his wife on her first marathon and thanking the virtual crowd that cheered them on.

“Thank you for all the love and support for doing something silly ... was great to have you all along for the ride,” he said.

The couple’s 10-year-old daughter, Geena, acted as race director, putting up signs marking “start” and “turn around” and providing her parents with water and snacks as well as inspirational music.

Allin said he planned to organise a “bigger, global and more inclusive run next” where people who are under lockdown but keen to stretch their legs can join for a few kilometres or more.

“This is about giving people something else to think about,” Allin told AFP. “It’s about getting people to connect, as everyone is worried about the impact of coronavirus.”

The pandemic has wiped out international sporting schedules and triggered lockdowns that have limited options for outdoor exercise in many countries, but enterprising people have found ways to fit in a workout.

Elisha Nochomovitz, who lives near the French city of Toulouse, ran a marathon on his balcony, which measures just 7m. He reportedly managed the feat in 6hr 48 min, nearly double his best marathon finish time.

The UAE, of which Dubai is a member, imposed a Thursday to Sunday night-time lockdown to allow for outdoors and public transport sanitation operations.

With almost 500 cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths, it has also been promoting a “stay home” campaign, a message lit up on top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

AFP

Tennis foot soldiers struggle in time of virus

Lower-ranked players say they should be helped financially by tennis organisations
Sport
5 hours ago

British boxer Anthony Yarde’s father succumbs to coronavirus

World title contender says his father had been fit with no health issues
Sport
6 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Lions tour profits can offset coronavirus losses for local unions

High-profile visitors might put SA at an advantage over some of the other rugby countries
Opinion
6 hours ago

From live-tweeting cancelled games to classic reruns, media keeps fans occupied

La Liga club Leganes broadcast match that wasn’t against Valladolid and newspaper AS reported on it
Sport
5 days ago

Coronavirus is the worst, fatigued Van der Burgh tweets

Revealing his status SA’s former world-record holder warns athletes training for Olympics how bad Covid-19 is
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Rondebosch Golf Club at centre of land dispute: ...
Sport
2.
England cricketers take a hit in the pocket amid ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Thousands of questions, extra costs for postponed ...
Sport
4.
Bulls rope in Jake White as director of rugby
Sport
5.
Steve Smith can now captain Australia again, but ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

England cricketers take a hit in the pocket amid coronavirus pandemic

Sport / Cricket

Rondebosch Golf Club at centre of land dispute: Part 1

Sport

GAVIN RICH: Lions tour profits can offset coronavirus losses for local unions

Opinion / Columnists

Italy may extend its coronavirus sports ban to end of April

Sport

Tennis foot soldiers struggle in time of virus

Sport / Other Sport

Steve Smith can now captain Australia again, but he may not want the job back

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.