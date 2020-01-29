Road races return live to SABC TV

The SABC on Wednesday announced it would broadcast live the Big Five road races in 2020 — including the Two Oceans Marathon — after striking a deal with Athletics SA.

The Two Oceans was not televised in 2019 after the national broadcaster failed to reach agreement with the federation.

The Two Oceans, Comrades, Mandela Day, Cape Town and Soweto marathons will be broadcast live, with the Comrades set to enjoy a 13-hour crossing.

The SA senior and junior track and field championships, the three-leg Athletix Grand Prix, the national cross-country championships and other road races, such as the FNB city runs, will be packaged for the Saturday after the races. They will be beamed at prime time from 7pm to 8pm.

Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana described the deal as a first for his organisation.

SABC COO Ian Plaatjes said the contract signed Atheltics SA on Wednesday was a one-year deal, but the two bodies were working on a four-year agreement that would be finalised in the next few months.