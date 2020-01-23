Impey keeps sights on third Down Under title

Daryl Impey’s dreams of winning a third Santos Tour Down Under (TDUrunning were still on track on Thursday when he moved up to second overall after finishing sixth on the third stage into Paracombe.

The stage and the leader’s ochre jersey were taken by Australian Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), who won by 5 sec from a chasing group that included Impey and his Mitchelton-Scott teammate Simon Yates, the Englishman finishing third on the stage behind Australian Rob Power (Sunweb). Rohan Dennis (Ineos) was fourth, with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) fifth.

Impey is 6 sec behind Porte while Yates has moved up to fourth overall, 11 sec down.

Porte, who won the TDU in 2017, attacked hard at the bottom of the final climb of Torrens Hill Road on the queen stage of the race, putting a gap between himself and the rest on the 1.7km ascent.

Impey will be hoping to make up the time to Porte before the final stage, which sees a last climb on Willunga Hill, a stage Porte has won for the past six years.

“For me, I think I had a good race,” said Impey. “It was always going to be a challenge getting close to the guys up here, but to finish in that group at the end, I was pretty chuffed.

“I was in the wind the whole time. I battled near the bottom slopes and I regained a bit of composer near the top and just gave it everything I could to the line. That being said, I think we’re in a great situation. Obviously, we’d like to be in the jersey, but there’s still lots of bonuses to come and lots of opportunities in the race.”

Impey should have the backing of Yates as he hunts down Porte before the Tour Down Under finishes on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Englishman won the 2018 Vuelta a Espana and is a two-time winner of the white jersey for the under-25 category at the Tour de France, and is a strong climber.

There was a scare for Yates when he banged his knee in a crash on the second stage on Wednesday.

“Richie is in pole position. But we’ve been in this situation before, Daryl is only at 6 sec so it means we have to win time bonuses,” said Matt White, the Mitchelton-Scott sporting director. “It’s doable. It’s doable because Daryl has improved on Willunga and there’s a lot of wind predicted for the next couple of days so it’ll make things pretty tricky I think.”

“It [my knee] was all right. It was a little stiff in the morning and it was a good job that we didn’t have a quick start up the highway there. But once we got into it, it started getting better and better,” said Yates.

“I just did the best I could [up the final climb]. I could see Impey was close, so I was half doing a job for him and half for myself. Chapeau to Richie though, he showed again on these short climbs he is a nudge above.

“I think Willunga suits me more than today. I don’t think I’ve ever won a 3 min climb before, add a zero on the end to make it 30 min and that is better. It will also come down to what we do as a team so we review today and go from there.”