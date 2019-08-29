Sport / Other Sport

Hatherly ‘motors’ to mountain bike history

South African is first world championship winner of a race for ‘powered’ bicycles

29 August 2019 - 16:12 Kevin McCallum
Picture: 123RF / PAVOL STREDANSKY
Picture: 123RF / PAVOL STREDANSKY

SA already has one world champion from this week’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Quebec, Canada, with Alan Hatherly winning the inaugural e-mountain bike title on Wednesday.

The country will be hoping for another from Greg Minnaar, who will be attempting to win his fourth world downhill championship title on Sunday.

Hatherly’s victory surprised even him. The 2018 under-23 cross-country world champion went down in history as the first winner of a race for “powered” bicycles.

E-bikes have become perhaps the biggest-growing market in cycling, but their presence at a world championship has raised eyebrows. The UCI have had to deal with the threat of motorised doping in bicycles in recent times.

Hatherly held the lead for most of the race, convincingly beating France's Jerome Gilloux.

Julien Absalon, the two-time Olympic and five-time world cross country champion, was third.

“I’ve been riding an e-bike for just over a month now,” said Hatherly. “The team offered it to me to come here and it was by far one of the hardest races I've done in a long time. I’m super-stoked to have done this today.”

There will be 17 South Africans taking part in the world championships, with Candice Lill, Mariske Strauss and Cherie Redecker representing in the elite category.

Hatherly will also take part in the elite men’s class for bikes without a motor.

Sport
2 months ago

