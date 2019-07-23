Ewan claims second Tour de France stage win as Thomas takes minor tumble

“He’s ok, he fell on his left side. He was checked by the team doctor, it doesn’t seem to be serious,” his Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal said.

Dane Jakob Fuglsang, who started the day ninth overall, crashed 28.5km from the finish and abandoned the race. One of the pre-race favourites after winning the Criterium du Dauphine in June, Fuglsang crashed out of the race for the second time in the last three editions.

Ewan, competing in his first Tour de France, is now the only sprint specialist with two wins in 2019, having already prevailed on the 11th stage in Toulouse last Wednesday.

“I knew if I kept persisting I would win and now I’ve got two wins,” he said

As temperatures soared, three-times world champion Peter Sagan said the riders’ association (CPA) did nothing to protect them after failing to trigger the “extreme weather protocol”.

“The CPA should do something to protect us, that’s why we pay them,” said Sagan, who leads the points classification.